Lakers’ Bronny James Linked to New Team in Major Report After LeBron’s Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers may have to decide on how to proceed with Bronny James now that his father is out of the picture.

The Lakers did fully guarantee the $2.3 million contract for the second-year guard; however, pairing father and son was one of the reasons James was on the roster.

With LeBron James informing the Lakers he plans to play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season, his decision may also affect his son’s next move.

With several teams interested in landing the older James, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly a strong landing spot for LeBron and trading for his son would almost be a deal clincher.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, there is a growing belief among teams that a Cavs reunion with LeBron looks very favorable.

“As our pal Brian Windhorst, who also happens to be an Akron native, likes to say this time of year: Now why is that? One conspiracy whisper making the rounds: They want to make sure that they have open roster spots to be able to trade for the Lakers’ Bronny James in the event that they are able to welcome Dad back as a free agent signee,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

Early expectations had Bronny moving alongside his father if the Lakers decided to orchestrate a sign-and-trade. But LeBron has chosen to walk, which makes things different.

Could Lakers Move Bronny James?

The Lakers front office decided against waiving Bronny by opting to guarantee the 21-year-old guard’s deal for the 2026-27 season. It is a real opportunity to prove himself in the Lakers’ rotation as the franchise looks to be competitive.

Los Angeles is already making moves with some roster additions and outgoings. Guarantees do not equal long-term security, which means the Lakers can still move Bronny via trade if a better fit emerges or if cap and roster flexibility demands it.

With stars like DeAndre Ayton, the latest starter to be moved, the Lakers may seek depth in the front court. Walker Kessler, who was acquired from the Utah Jazz as the new starting center, has an injury record. With depth in the guard position already looking good, Bronny could be expendable for more frontcourt depth.

What Bronny’s Lakers Future Could Look Like

The summer league and preseason may be a huge factor in deciding Bronny’s future with the Lakers. Although it may depend on whether LeBron makes his decision on his destination sooner.

If it warrants that teams like the Cavs want to appease LeBron by getting Bronny, then he could be traded. Staying with the Lakers could offer the younger James a clearer path for individual growth away from his father’s shadow.

Even in limited minutes, Bronny has shown some flashes of a star that can contribute. His shooting and basketball IQ are a good start, but as a developmental guard, consistent minutes will be key.

Teams that have already gone over the cap limit but still under the minimum roster spots could take on Bronny as a roster filler. His deal is not a significant one to push a team well over any cap constraint.

The Lakers will have to know that they won’t be getting anything serious in return for trading Bronny. He is still a player who toggles between the NBA and the G-League and has had few minutes overall in the NBA to prove he can earn a consistent role on the roster.





