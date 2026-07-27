Lakers Proposed to Trade Bronny James to 76ers in 3-Team Deal for 5x All-Star

A lot has happened in the last 30 days or so for the Los Angeles Lakers. Most notable is how the roster has almost completely changed from what it was. The roster could still shift in the coming days or weeks.

LeBron James walking into free agency set off a series of moves that are still on as the franchise looks to fortify the roster for the upcoming season.

Bronny James is another James they have to look into whether he stays or also moves elsewhere like his father. LeBron signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, which has ignited speculation about whether a father-son reunion in Philly could happen.

The Lakers surely wouldn’t mind, as they hope to move pieces like Bronny for more impactful stars. In a proposed trade, the Sixers would acquire Bronny from Los Angeles. The Lakers would receive Klay Thompson from the Dallas Mavericks along with a 2028 second round pick.

The Mavericks would then take Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht from Los Angeles plus a 2032 second round selection.

LeBron has not yet indicated whether he wants his son to join him in Philadelphia, but the option remains open. The Sixers would want to be ready if things change and they won’t be in a tough spot to make such a reunion happen.

Lakers Deal Bronny James to 76ers to Get Sharpshooter

The Lakers, for their part, made sure to put Bronny on a guaranteed deal for the 2025-27 season. At $2.3 million, it is not a significant deal to carry, but it is still a standard contract, which means he counts as an active roster star.

The Lakers are currently over the maximum roster slots and would want to clear pieces to add for players that can contribute more minutes.

Moving Bronny alone would not get any decent addition for the roster. The addition of LaRavia and Knecht helps boost this deal and get Thompson from Dallas.

Both LaRavia and Knecht have been available in Lakers trade talks this summer. They are not on heavy deals, which may prompt Dallas to be open to trade. Thompson is on an expiring deal, which makes this window a good opportunity to gain returns.

The Sixers would take Bronny for the price of a second round pick. This won’t be a headache on their cap or flexibility, as his small deal keeps the transaction clean for Philadelphia. Although they would most likely do it if LeBron ultimately prefers his son to join him.

Thompson Would Bring Added Shooting for the Lakers

Thompson, 36, is no longer the star he was in past seasons. However, he is still a threat from distance, shooting at a career 40.9% from three. The Lakers can benefit from this range to stretch the floor.

With Luka Doncic, Thompson would have to embrace a majority bench role, but it won’t be strange, as he played mostly in that situation for Dallas in 2025-26. However, having him come on for decent minutes would be more impactful than having the likes of Bronny and Knecht.

Thompson would be a good veteran addition, even on a short term to add much-needed experience post-LeBron.