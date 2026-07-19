Lakers Proposed Bronny James Trade Lands 22-Year-Old Star Next to Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers might have a decision to make on Bronny James, the son of arguably the greatest NBA player of all time who recently departed from the franchise.

James’ contract for the 2026-27 season is guaranteed, but there is growing chatter about a potential trade if the Lakers are looking to entirely cut ties with the James family.

L.A. has had a busy offseason, from the seismic Walker Kessler sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz to a handful of potentially impactful free agent signings. The Lakers are now in pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga, who has registered interest from multiple teams.

A Bronny James Trade Idea That Gives the Lakers a Potential Star Prospect

If the Lakers choose to move James, it is unlikely they receive anywhere close to a promising return. But there might be a path to land another potential future star next to Luka Doncic.

In a hypothetical trade scenario, the Lakers would send Jake Laravia, Bronny James and a second round pick to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for young big man Jarace Walker.

Walker, 22, had a slow rookie season after being selected eighth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he came along last season, where he averaged over 11 points per game in nearly 26 minutes per contest.

If Indiana is interested in taking a developmental prospect in James and a rotation piece in LaRavia, the Lakers could get their hands on a serviceable two-way forward they have been seeking this summer.

Transition Continues in L.A. Amid Sweeping Changing

These are officially not the same Lakers from a season ago. No player from the Lakers’ Game 1 starting lineup against the Houston Rockets is on the roster. The biggest name to leave this summer, of course, is LeBron James.

The 41-year-old star informed the Lakers he planned to move on from the franchise after eight seasons. The move was both startling and expected for many reasons.

In addition to landing Kessler, the Lakers responded to losing James by signing Colin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Ziarie Williams and Kevon Looney. Even five players might not replace James, but these additions prove the Lakers were ready to quickly head in a new direction after losing a former face of the franchise.

That brings us back to the younger James.

The 21-year-old’s contract for the upcoming season was set in stone the day before his father dropped a bombshell announcement on the NBA world. Without having to deal with the shadow of legendary father, James could get an opportunity to prove himself in a reduced spotlight, although nothing goes unnoticed in Los Angeles.

If James were to be traded to the Pacers or another smaller market team, perhaps that would really allow the rising third-year guard to come into his own.

Last season, James showed noticeable improvement compared to his rookie season. He boosted his percentages from the field, the 3-point line and the free-throw line. And he simply looked more poised and prepared to handle the spotlight.

What’s in store in Year 3? That might depend on whether he is still a Laker or gets moved elsewhere.