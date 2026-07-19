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Lakers Proposed Bronny James Trade Lands 22-Year-Old Star Next to Doncic

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers might have a decision to make on Bronny James, the son of arguably the greatest NBA player of all time who recently departed from the franchise. 

James’ contract for the 2026-27 season is guaranteed, but there is growing chatter about a potential trade if the Lakers are looking to entirely cut ties with the James family. 

L.A. has had a busy offseason, from the seismic Walker Kessler sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz to a handful of potentially impactful free agent signings. The Lakers are now in pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga, who has registered interest from multiple teams. 

A Bronny James Trade Idea That Gives the Lakers a Potential Star Prospect

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 01: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

If the Lakers choose to move James, it is unlikely they receive anywhere close to a promising return. But there might be a path to land another potential future star next to Luka Doncic

In a hypothetical trade scenario, the Lakers would send Jake Laravia, Bronny James and a second round pick to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for young big man Jarace Walker

Walker, 22, had a slow rookie season after being selected eighth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he came along last season, where he averaged over 11 points per game in nearly 26 minutes per contest. 

If Indiana is interested in taking a developmental prospect in James and a rotation piece in LaRavia, the Lakers could get their hands on a serviceable two-way forward they have been seeking this summer. 

Transition Continues in L.A. Amid Sweeping Changing

Utah Jazz v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz shoots a three pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on November 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

These are officially not the same Lakers from a season ago. No player from the Lakers’ Game 1 starting lineup against the Houston Rockets is on the roster. The biggest name to leave this summer, of course, is LeBron James

The 41-year-old star informed the Lakers he planned to move on from the franchise after eight seasons. The move was both startling and expected for many reasons. 

In addition to landing Kessler, the Lakers responded to losing James by signing Colin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Ziarie Williams and Kevon Looney. Even five players might not replace James, but these additions prove the Lakers were ready to quickly head in a new direction after losing a former face of the franchise. 

That brings us back to the younger James. 

The 21-year-old’s contract for the upcoming season was set in stone the day before his father dropped a bombshell announcement on the NBA world. Without having to deal with the shadow of legendary father, James could get an opportunity to prove himself in a reduced spotlight, although nothing goes unnoticed in Los Angeles. 

If James were to be traded to the Pacers or another smaller market team, perhaps that would really allow the rising third-year guard to come into his own.

Last season, James showed noticeable improvement compared to his rookie season. He boosted his percentages from the field, the 3-point line and the free-throw line. And he simply looked more poised and prepared to handle the spotlight.

What’s in store in Year 3? That might depend on whether he is still a Laker or gets moved elsewhere.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Proposed Bronny James Trade Lands 22-Year-Old Star Next to Doncic

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