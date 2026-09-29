Lakers’ Bronny James Sends ‘Aggressive’ Message Entering Year 3

Third-year Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is attacking the new season with an “aggressive” outlook, with plans to grow as a player and a person.

On Media Day, the 21-year-old said he plans to bring the same intensity that powered his first-round playoff performance against the Houston Rockets, where he showed flashes of lockdown defense and sharp playmaking — highlighted by a Game 3 appearance in which his five points and +4 plus-minus outscored the entire Rockets bench in a 112–108 win.

Game 3 also featured a historic moment when Bronny threw an assist to his father, LeBron James — marking the first father-son assist combination in NBA postseason history. His impact earned widespread praise from his father, head coach JJ Redick, Hall of Famer James Worthy and ex-teammate Marcus Smart.

Bronny James Coming in ‘Aggressive’

Bronny feels his growth during the Rockets series sets the stage for an elevated role in his third season with the Lakers.

“I’m coming in like I’m playing against the Houston Rockets last year in the playoffs,” Bronny told Spectrum SportsNet in an interview.

“I’m coming in aggressive, I’m coming in playing smart, playing my game, and whatever the team needs I’m that guy,” he continued.

“I’m just ready to grow myself even more as a player and a person.”

Bronny James Forges His Own Path

The second-generation player is also keen to forge his own path in the NBA after living under the shadow of his father, LeBron James, for the last two years. With LeBron now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Bronny feels he can be himself and focus on hoops.

“It’s something different for sure,” James said about not playing alongside his father.

“I’m excited for the experience, to experience something different with him not being here and to see how the staff treats me without him being there and all my teammates and stuff like that. I’m excited for it, and I’m excited for the season.”

Bronny spoke further about carving his own path in the league.

“You guys know me as Bronny. My real name is LeBron,” he said.

“I’ve been doing this for however long, so I think it’s a motivating factor for me just getting up every day and trying to prove myself as Bronny instead of LeBron.”

Across his two seasons with the Lakers, Bronny James averaged 2.7 points, 1.1 assists and 0.4 steals on 37% shooting. He made a significant jump from beyond the arc in his second year, shooting a respectable 38.6% after converting just 28.1% as a rookie.