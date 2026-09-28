Lakers’ Bronny James Makes Strong LeBron Admission After L.A. Departure

Moving on without dad’s helping hand is something most people don’t exactly wish for. But Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has had enough guidance from pops. It is time to go at it (kinda) alone.

James, 21, is entering his third NBA season. He has experienced scrutiny in every possible way over his first two seasons. He has faced more noise than any player who was taken near the bottom of the draft. But he has still pulled it together, even showing glimpses of what could be a quality, consistent NBA player down the line.

Even this offseason, James absorbed a lot of chatter, especially from those who were constantly chirping about his Lakers future. Once dad took off for free agency, James was a heavily speculated trade candidate. But here he is a few months later ready to start the season, the first one without his legendary father in the same building.

Bronny Dishes on LeBron’s Lakers Exit and Season Outlook

On Monday, the Lakers held media day. And as expected, James took the microphone to discuss a wide range of things, from the next steps in his growth as a basketball player to, of course, his father’s decision to leave the franchise and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. The vibes may be different without dad around, but James is ready to continue soaking in the opportunity.

“It’s something different for sure,” James said when asked about no longer sharing uniforms with his father (h/t Bleacher Report). “I’m excited for the experience, to experience something different with him not being here and to see how the staff treats me without him being there and all my teammates and stuff like that. I’m excited for it, and I’m excited for the season.”

James also said that it feels like his dad is “not here” and that he looks forward to playing without the elder James for the first time.

Ultimately, James wants everyone to know that his dad has “his own path” and he has his own. Well, it is almost time for James to prove it to all those watching eyes.

James Ready to Attack Year 3

After an offseason loaded with trade rumors and speculation about how the Lakers view him, James can breathe easy knowing that he will be a Laker this season and has the opportunity to make strides in his development.

If anything, James has the right mindset.

“I’m coming in like I’m playing against the Houston Rockets last year in the playoffs,” James said when asked about his approach to the new season. “I’m coming in aggressive, I’m coming in playing smart, playing my game, and whatever the team needs, I’m that guy.”

James explained earlier this month that he is ready to take the next step as a ball-handler and someone the team can count on to produce behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. James has already demonstrated his 3-point shooting ability and knack for playing sound on-ball defense.

No one expects the 21-year-old to make an All-Star leap in Year 3, but James could have the chance to make a true impact for a team hoping to compete for a championship.