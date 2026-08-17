Projected 3-Team Blockbuster NBA Trade Reunites LeBron & Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers still have work to do in trimming the roster and also getting the adequate fit for rotational players. This warrants potential movement for the current depth pieces from last season.

One player in that category is Bronny James. The young guard isn’t expected to fully continue the James legacy in L.A. given his rather steady start to his career. With his father’s departure, the Lakers would be open to moving him.

In a proposed three-team framework, the Lakers trade James and get a couple of depth pieces. The deal includes the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors.

In the proposal:

Lakers receive: De’Anthony Melton and Dalen Terry

76ers receive: Bronny James

Warriors receive: Jaden Hardy, Dalton Knecht plus a second round pick in 2031 (from LAL, via WAS)

James would be reuniting with his father in Philly in what could be the most favorable move for him right now.

Lakers Proposed Three-team Trade Send Bronny James to Philly

James’ deal is rather less significant to cause cap complications. The Lakers guaranteed his $2.3 million salary to prevent him from being waived. But it doesn’t prevent him from being moved as a trade chip.

Alongside James, the Lakers would also move Hardy and Knecht to make room for the additions. Hardy only just joined this summer from the Washington Wizards as part of the deal that sent DeAndre Ayton to the capital.

This proposed package offers the Lakers a chance to get better depth additions. They would be adding Melton from Golden State as well as Terry from Philadelphia. Combined, both stars would be coming on a team-friendly deal.

Melton, 28, re-signed with the Warriors in early July on a two-year, $11 million contract. His final year comes with a player option. For Terry, he was waived by the 76ers in an effort to get more flexibility to sign LeBron James from free agency.

Melton came back from an ACL injury to average a career-high 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 23 minutes across 49 games last season. He was one of the Warriors stars who stepped up in an injury-laden campaign for their main stars.

The Lakers would be bringing him on to further boost their rotation core as they build towards the upcoming season.

Sixers Welcoming the Father-Son Scenario?

With the elder James present, Philadelphia is the perfect opportunity for him to move away from Los Angeles and get a chance at better minutes for his development.

LeBron’s camp has not shown any sign that they wish to have a father-son reunion. This may be the main reason why his son’s movement remains stagnant for now.

Philadelphia may not have enough flexibility following major offseason moves but taking on James would count for very little. His deal won’t seriously affect their cap space and as a bonus, gives his father an added incentive.

James may still encounter the same few-minute contribution as in L.A. but with his father present, Philly would be a better chance for him.