Lakers Could Turn to NBA Champion if Jonathan Kuminga Deal Falls Apart

The Los Angeles Lakers still view Jonathan Kuminga as their ideal starting small forward, but with negotiations appearing to lose momentum and the team’s cap flexibility now exhausted, the front office may soon have to pivot to contingency plans.

One veteran who could quickly emerge as a logical fallback is former NBA champion Bruce Brown.

After Sunday’s reports that the Lakers can now acquire Kuminga only through a sign-and-trade, Los Angeles appears increasingly likely to explore veteran minimum options should talks with the restricted free agent ultimately collapse.

Bruce Brown Among Lakers’ Top Fallback Options

If Kuminga ultimately lands elsewhere, the Lakers won’t have many proven wings left to pursue.

According to California Post Lakers beat writer Khobi Price, Bruce Brown is one of four unrestricted free-agent wings still available who could serve as fallback options for Los Angeles.

Price also identified Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Ochai Agbaji as potential targets.

Williams may offer the highest long-term upside after posting a career-best season with the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers reportedly showed interest after Brooklyn declined his $6.3 million team option, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Thybulle remains one of the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders, while Agbaji has continued to develop into a reliable three-and-D wing.

But Brown arguably checks the most boxes for a Lakers team with championship aspirations.

Brown Provides Toughness, Versatility and Championship Experience

The Lakers built much of their offseason around becoming younger and more athletic alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

In the process, however, they lost one of their few veteran defensive leaders when Marcus Smart departed in free agency to join the Houston Rockets.

Brown could help fill that void.

The eight-year veteran appeared in all 82 regular-season games last season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal while continuing to showcase the defensive versatility that helped Denver capture the 2023 NBA championship.

Although listed at just 6-foot-4, Brown routinely guards larger wings thanks to his 6-foot-9 wingspan, physical style and relentless motor.

Offensively, Brown thrives without needing the ball in his hands. His cutting, transition play and quick decision-making would fit naturally alongside Doncic and Reaves, giving the Lakers another intelligent connector capable of capitalizing on the attention those stars command.

Just as importantly, Brown can comfortably start or anchor the second unit, giving coach JJ Redick valuable lineup flexibility.

Brown Nearly Joined the Lakers Before

Brown’s connection to the Lakers dates back to the summer of 2023.

Speaking to DNVR Nuggets in December 2025 after returning to Denver, Brown revealed he was prepared to sign with Los Angeles immediately after helping the Nuggets win the NBA championship.

“I was going to the Lakers after the championship,” Brown said. “Darvin Ham is the head coach. And they wanted me to be the starting point guard.”

Brown explained that the Lakers had offered him a three-year contract worth approximately $50 million and envisioned him starting alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“I got LeBron, I got AD… I want to win again,” Brown said.

Those plans changed almost immediately.

According to Brown, shortly after discussing housing options in Los Angeles with his financial adviser, his agent informed him that the Indiana Pacers had dramatically increased their offer.

“He calls me again, he’s like two years, $40 [million],” Brown recalled. “I’m like, ‘What do you mean, two years, $40 million? Where do we sign?’ Let’s do it.”

Three years later, circumstances have changed dramatically.

The Lakers remain hopeful they can complete a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, but Fischer’s latest update suggests that outcome is becoming less certain.

If talks continue to stall, Los Angeles may have little choice but to pivot to the veteran minimum market.

Among the remaining options, Brown offers perhaps the strongest combination of championship pedigree, defensive versatility, lineup flexibility and veteran leadership—qualities the Lakers may value even more if their pursuit of Kuminga comes up empty.