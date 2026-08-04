One Lakers Player to Miss Luka Doncic’s Slovenia Minicamp

Cameron Carr will be the lone absentee when Luka Doncic brings the Los Angeles Lakers to Slovenia for an offseason minicamp later this month. The rookie, however, has a legitimate reason for missing what could be an important first step for the franchise’s rebuilt roster.

Carr must participate in the NBA’s mandatory rookie orientation, which conflicts with Doncic’s team-bonding trip, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday night in The Stein Line.

Doncic has chartered a plane and is paying the full cost of transporting and hosting his teammates in his native country, according to Stein. The other 16 Lakers players — from Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler to Bronny James and two-way signees Arthur Kaluma, Chris Mañon and AK Okereke — have committed to attend.

Carr also would have made the trip if not for the scheduling conflict.

That distinction matters for a Lakers team trying to establish a new identity around Doncic after LeBron James’ departure. Carr is not skipping an optional workout or declining an invitation from the face of the franchise. He is fulfilling a league requirement that every first-year player must navigate.

Carr Impressed During Lakers Summer League

The Lakers acquired Carr’s draft rights after the New York Knicks selected the Baylor swingman with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Carr, 21, quickly offered a glimpse of why Los Angeles moved to acquire him.

He averaged 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist across seven games between the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, shooting 42.3% from the field. Carr raised his scoring average to 18.0 points in four Las Vegas appearances while helping the Lakers reach the semifinals.

His most complete performance came against the Clippers, when he scored 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting and added two assists and a blocked shot.

Carr’s outside shot fluctuated during the summer. He made 40.9% of his 3-point attempts during the California Classic before shooting 19.2% in Las Vegas. That inconsistency was not unusual for a rookie adjusting to a deeper line, faster closeouts and an unfamiliar roster.

The Lakers are investing in his broader skill set: length, athleticism, defensive versatility and the ability to finish above the rim. Those traits could eventually make him a useful target alongside an elite playmaker such as Doncic.

Carr’s Arrival Comes With Kobe Bryant History

Carr’s connection to the Lakers began nearly three decades before his arrival.

His father, former NBA guard Chris Carr, finished second to Kobe Bryant in the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest. Bryant, then an 18-year-old Lakers rookie, won the competition with his memorable between-the-legs dunk.

Cameron Carr was not yet born, but that moment became part of his family’s basketball story. After joining the Lakers, he called the opportunity a “childhood dream” and said it was difficult to think about basketball without thinking about Bryant.

Now, Carr has an opportunity to begin his career in the same uniform Bryant wore for 20 seasons.

Missing the Slovenia trip will delay Carr’s introduction to several new teammates, but it should not be viewed as a setback. Training camp will provide him with time to learn the Lakers’ system and develop chemistry with Doncic.

The Lakers wanted their entire roster in Slovenia. They nearly got it.

Their lone absentee will be taking care of his first official responsibility as an NBA rookie.