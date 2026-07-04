Lakers Face New Competition for Top Center Option

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for a veteran backup center may have just become more challenging.

After missing out on Andre Drummond, the Lakers now appear poised for another potential free-agency battle—this time with the defending NBA champion New York Knicks again.

According to The Athletic’s James Edwards III, the Knicks are a team to watch if veteran center Jonas Valančiūnas is waived by the Denver Nuggets. After New York agreed to sign Drummond on Friday, SNY’s Ian Begley added that Valančiūnas remains on the Knicks’ radar as a potential third center if he reaches free agency.

The reports create fresh competition for the Lakers, who previously identified Valančiūnas as one of their top remaining options after trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards.

Valančiūnas Becomes More Important

The Lakers’ need for another center intensified after they traded Ayton and subsequently lost Drummond to the Knicks.

Following the Ayton deal, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers were pursuing a veteran backup behind newly acquired starter Walker Kessler, identifying Valančiūnas and Kevon Looney among their leading candidates.

With Drummond now off the market, Valančiūnas has emerged as arguably the most accomplished remaining option.

The 33-year-old averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 65 regular-season games with the Denver Nuggets last season while playing 13.4 minutes per contest.

His role diminished further during Denver’s first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he averaged just 6.3 minutes across four games.

Even so, Valančiūnas remains one of the league’s most experienced interior players, capable of providing scoring, rebounding and physicality off the bench.

Knicks Enter the Picture

Before New York landed Drummond, Edwards reported the Knicks were monitoring Valančiūnas if Denver ultimately decided to waive him after adding Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley’s arrival further crowded the Nuggets’ frontcourt and fueled speculation about Valančiūnas’ future.

After the Drummond signing became official, Begley reported that New York’s interest had not disappeared.

Instead, the veteran center remains on the Knicks’ radar as a potential third center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Drummond.

That gives the defending champions enviable frontcourt depth if they ultimately decide to pursue another veteran big.

Lakers May Hold One Advantage

While the Knicks have entered the race, the Lakers may still offer the stronger basketball opportunity.

Walker Kessler is firmly entrenched as Los Angeles’ starting center after arriving from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster sign-and-trade earlier this week.

That leaves a clear opening for a veteran backup capable of playing meaningful minutes every night.

New York’s depth chart presents a different picture.

If Valančiūnas joins the Knicks, he would likely begin the season behind both Towns and Drummond, potentially limiting his role.

For a veteran still capable of contributing, the opportunity to become the Lakers’ primary backup center could prove more appealing than serving as New York’s third option.

Lakers Center Search Continues

Lakers president Rob Pelinka has spent the opening days of free agency aggressively reshaping the Lakers around Luka Dončić.

Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jaden Hardy have all joined the organization as Los Angeles builds a younger supporting cast around its new franchise player.

Adding an experienced backup center remains one of the final priorities.

After losing Drummond, the Lakers’ focus may now center squarely on Valančiūnas.

Whether they can beat the defending champions to his signature could become one of the next intriguing battles of NBA free agency.