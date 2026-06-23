Lakers Receive More Bad News in Search for Luka Doncic’s Center

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for a center to pair with Luka Doncic has hit another dead end.

Just hours after reports surfaced linking the Lakers to Milwaukee Bucks center Kel’el Ware, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that Milwaukee has no plans to move the promising 22-year-old despite interest from rival teams.

“Sources say the Bucks, at this point, plan to keep Kel’el Ware, despite interest from rival teams like the Lakers,” Fischer wrote on X.

I do believe Milwaukee has tried to package Nos. 10 and 13 to move up in tonight's first round, but I don't believe there's going to be any trades in the top-10. Sources say the Bucks, at this point, plan to keep Kel'el Ware, despite interest from rival teams like the Lakers.… https://t.co/0byAImAiox — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 23, 2026

The update comes after HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Los Angeles had emerged as one of the teams interested in Ware, one of the key young pieces Milwaukee acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

For the Lakers, it represents the latest setback in an increasingly difficult search for frontcourt help.

Ware Checked Many Boxes for Lakers

It’s easy to understand why the Lakers explored the possibility.

Ware enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in 2025-26, averaging 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 53.0% from the field and 39.5% from three-point range across 77 games.

The 7-footer emerged as one of the NBA’s most versatile young centers, combining rim protection, rebounding and floor spacing in a way few players at his position can.

His athleticism also makes him an effective lob threat, a trait that has become increasingly important for teams built around elite playmakers such as Doncic.

Just as importantly, Ware remains on a rookie-scale contract and is under team control for two more seasons before becoming eligible for restricted free agency.

For a Lakers team trying to contend now while preserving long-term flexibility, he represented an ideal target.

Bucks View Ware as a Core Piece

Milwaukee’s position appears straightforward.

According to Fischer, the Bucks highly valued both Ware and fellow young prospect Kasparas Jakučionis before acquiring them, and that view has not changed.

The Bucks are also reportedly planning to keep Tyler Herro despite receiving trade interest around the league.

That approach signals Milwaukee is not pursuing a full-scale rebuild following Antetokounmpo’s departure. Instead, the franchise appears intent on building around a younger nucleus featuring Ware, Herro, Jakučionis and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Ware’s combination of age, production and contract value makes him one of the organization’s most important assets.

As a result, rival teams have found little traction in attempts to pry him away.

Lakers’ Preferred Center Targets Continue Disappearing

The timing is particularly frustrating for Los Angeles.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported in January that Doncic had identified several centers he preferred playing alongside as the organization evaluated long-term options at the position.

That group reportedly included Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren, Nic Claxton and Onyeka Okongwu.

Since then, the Lakers have repeatedly run into resistance.

Claxton was traded to the Chicago Bulls. Detroit has remained steadfast in its commitment to Duren. Utah continues to view Kessler as a foundational piece. Mitchell Robinson is reportedly “very open” to remaining with the defending champion New York Knicks.

Now Ware appears unavailable as well.

The Lakers still possess cap flexibility and trade assets capable of producing another significant roster move this offseason. But as more preferred targets come off the board, Rob Pelinka’s task becomes increasingly complicated.

The Lakers know they need another center to maximize Doncic’s championship window.

Finding one may prove to be one of the defining challenges of their offseason.