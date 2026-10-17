Lakers Get Major Trade Update on 6’10” Center Target After 15-PT Nuggets Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the preseason with a 2-3 record after Friday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.

There were plenty of highs and lows for the Lakers in five exhibition games. While there is still some concern on the injury front and even though the starting lineup may still be unsolved, we saw potential from the Big Three of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

Meanwhile, NBA trade rumors are moving fast and furious around the Lakers following a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, who revealed that the Lakers held exploratory talks with the Milwaukee Bucks involving a deal for big man Jericho Sims.

Lakers Insider on Potential for Sims Trade Following Preseason Finale

The preseason was screaming evidence that the Lakers need another big man. Clearly, L.A. realizes that. While the team could have multiple big men on its radar, the player we know the Lakers had interest in is Sims, the 27-year-old former second round pick. But according to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, there doesn’t appear to be much movement on that front.

“I don’t think so,” Buha said during a live-stream episode of the “Buha’s Block” podcast, responding to a listener who asked if a potential deal is taking shape. “I’m not saying it’s not going to happen, but I think if it was going to happen, it would’ve happened at this point.”

Buha did note, however, that there is a small chance the deal gets done Saturday.

“There’s a chance it happens in the morning before the deadline to waive guys. So, some context here. The deadline to waive guys and get your roster (compliant with league rules) is 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday … teams actually are incentivized to waive guys by (Saturday) at 5 p.m. Eastern so whichever players they waive clear waivers before the deadline. If you don’t waive a guy by (Saturday) at that time, then they will technically count on your roster past the deadline, and everyday past the deadline that the player is on your roster, you get charged additional money.”

Is Sims Worth it for L.A.?

This is where opinions will vary. It doesn’t seem that Sims is challenging to acquire; it does, however, feel like the Lakers are hesitant to give up the draft capital the Bucks are seeking in exchange for the veteran big man.

That is not to say the Lakers are opposed to surrendering the little of their remaining tradable draft pick, as NBA insider Ian Begley noted.

“Something worth noting here: multiple teams (Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and others) are trying to attach second-round picks to work through a roster crunch,” Begley reported.

It is logical to think that the Lakers don’t desire to trade forward Dalton Knecht and one of their three second round picks for Sims. It is also logical to think that the Bucks are seeking at least two second rounders in exchange for the big man.

Of course, most would argue that giving up two draft picks, albeit second rounders, is too much for a player of Sims’ caliber, especially considering that Sims has been a career-long reserve. But for the Bucks, simply swapping Sims for Knecht would mean surrendering a dependable backup for a player who might not ever make an NBA rotation again.