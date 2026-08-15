Chris Paul’s Potential Lakers Role Emerges After $12.5 Billion Sale

Chris Paul’s name surfaced almost immediately after Bob Iger and Josh Kushner agreed to purchase the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, rival front-office officials are beginning to define what a potential role could look like.

Not president of basketball operations. Not general manager. At least not immediately.

An Eastern Conference front-office member told the California Post that Paul could initially serve the Lakers best as a consultant — a trusted basketball voice available to ownership, executives, coaches and players without assuming responsibility for daily personnel decisions.

“Just comes down to commitment and how much he listens,” the executive told the California Post.

The assessment moves the conversation beyond the initial speculation surrounding Paul and Iger. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne previously identified the retired point guard as a name to watch under the prospective Lakers ownership group, pointing to their long friendship and mentor relationship.

No formal discussions between Paul and the Lakers have been reported. Iger also has stressed that he and Kushner have not made plans for organizational changes since their $12.5 billion agreement with Mark Walter came together in three days.

Still, people around the NBA can see the fit.

Why Chris Paul Interests NBA Executives

Paul retired in February after 21 NBA seasons, ending a playing career built around his ability to recognize actions before they developed and hold teammates accountable after they did.

He has no front-office experience, but his basketball résumé only explains part of the appeal. Paul served as president of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013 to 2021, navigating labor issues and helping the league complete its pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season inside the Disney bubble.

That process brought Paul, Iger and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver into frequent discussions. Paul and Iger had already developed a friendship after meeting during Paul’s first stint with the Clippers, when the guard sought Iger’s guidance on business and leadership.

A consulting position would allow the Lakers to use Paul’s understanding of players and locker rooms without placing an inexperienced executive atop an established basketball operation led by Rob Pelinka. It also could give Paul time to decide whether he wants the travel and daily demands of a full-time NBA job.

Another rival front-office official told the California Post that coaching might be an equally natural route because Paul spent his career directing teammates on the floor. The official nevertheless viewed either coaching or front-office work as plausible.

An Ironic Lakers Possibility

Any role with the Lakers would complete one of the NBA’s stranger circles.

The franchise nearly acquired Paul from New Orleans in December 2011 to pair him with Kobe Bryant. The league, then operating the Hornets, rejected the trade. Paul instead joined the Clippers and helped transform the Lakers’ overlooked neighbor into a consistent playoff team.

Fifteen years later, Paul may finally have a path into the Lakers organization — not as Bryant’s successor, but as an adviser to the people building around Luka Dončić.

For now, it remains industry speculation rather than an impending appointment. But that speculation is becoming more specific, and a consultant role would offer the cleanest entry point if Paul and the new owners decide their long relationship should become a working one.