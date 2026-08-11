Report: Who Will the Lakers Play on Christmas Day? Opponent Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Christmas Day opponent has been revealed. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 25 at Crypto.com Arena.

The two teams will occupy the third slot on a five-game slate

The 2026-27 season will mark the 28th year in a row that the Lakers will play on Christmas Day. Last season, L.A. hosted the Houston Rockets on Dec. 25, suffering a blowout loss to Kevin Durant and company.

But next season’s matchup has a plethora of storylines surrounding it.

Los Angeles Lakers to Host LeBron James and 76ers

Expect plenty of Lakers-Sixers national television games as long as LeBron James is still in the NBA and playing for Philadelphia.

James, the league’s oldest player, departed from the Lakers after eight seasons to join the Sixers in free agency. James informed L.A. that he wasn’t going to return to the franchise on June 30. A little more than three weeks later, James stunned the world by signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Sixers. The 41-year-old superstar left the Lakers as the franchise’s 10th-highest scorer and second in 3-pointers made.

Meanwhile, the new-look Lakers have been busy this offseason. L.A.’s roster already looks vastly different than what it was when James left the team. The Lakers made a multitude of free agent signings after acquiring rising star center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in a seismic sign-and-trade.

On the other hand, the Sixers landed All-NBA wingman Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in a head-turning blockbuster trade weeks before James signed with the franchise.

Both teams have high expectations in the upcoming season. Their Christmas Day matchup will be one of the most anticipated games of the 2026-27 season.