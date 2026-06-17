Lakers Get Clarity on Longtime Trade Target’s Contract Demands

For more than a year, the Lakers have searched for the kind of center Luka Dončić believes can unlock the next phase of the franchise’s championship pursuit.

Walker Kessler has consistently been near the top of that list.

Now, the Lakers have greater clarity on what it might take to pry the Utah Jazz center away from Salt Lake City.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Kessler recently turned down a five-year contract extension worth roughly $140 million from the Jazz, a decision that reveals both the 24-year-old’s market expectations and the possibility of a complicated restricted free agency.

Utah retains the right to match any offer sheet Kessler signs this summer.

But the fact that Kessler rejected what would have been the richest contract ever given to a center who had never made an All-Star team suggests he believes he is worth substantially more.

Walker Kessler’s Contract Demands Come Into Focus

The latest report adds another chapter to what has become one of the NBA’s most fascinating contract situations.

MacMahon previously reported that Kessler and his representatives at CAA believed he was worth considerably more than the approximately $25 million annually that Utah had in mind.

The new details appear to confirm that stance.

A five-year, $140 million offer would have paid Kessler about $28 million per season. His decision to pass on the extension indicates confidence that either the market or future negotiations could yield a richer deal.

The negotiations have become increasingly notable because Kessler has developed into one of the league’s premier young defensive centers.

Why Walker Kessler Appeals to the Lakers

When healthy, Kessler checks nearly every box the Lakers have prioritized as they build around Dončić and Austin Reaves.

The 7-foot-2 center averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks during the 2024-25 season while shooting 66.3% from the field.

Even though shoulder surgery limited him to only five games last season, his production before the injury reinforced his standing as one of basketball’s elite rebounders and rim protectors.

The fit in Los Angeles is obvious.

Kessler is a vertical lob threat who thrives as a screener and finisher around the basket. Defensively, he protects the rim at an elite level and cleans the glass, two areas that have remained priorities for the Lakers.

Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha previously reported that Kessler was among the centers Dončić identified as an ideal frontcourt partner.

Lakers Have Long Pursued the Jazz Center

The Lakers’ interest in Kessler is hardly new.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported in January 2025 that Los Angeles had attempted to acquire Kessler on multiple occasions but balked at Utah’s steep asking price, which reportedly included at least two first-round picks.

Now, restricted free agency presents another avenue.

The challenge, of course, is that Utah controls the process.

The Jazz can match any offer sheet and have shown no indication they are eager to lose one of their foundational young players.

Still, Kessler’s rejection of a massive extension creates a layer of uncertainty that did not previously exist.

Restricted Free Agency Suddenly Bears Watching

The latest development does not guarantee that Kessler will leave Utah.

If anything, it clarifies his ambitions.

The young center believes his value exceeds what the Jazz have been willing to offer thus far.

For the Lakers, who continue searching for the ideal center to pair with Dončić, that clarity matters.

Whether it eventually leads to another trade pursuit or an unlikely restricted free-agency opportunity remains to be seen.

But one of Los Angeles’ favorite long-term targets suddenly appears headed toward a far more complicated summer than anyone anticipated.