Lakers Predicted to Trade for Clippers Wing Amid Kawhi Leonard Drama

As the LA Clippers implode, their intercity rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, stand to benefit. With the Kawhi Leonard trade set to go through, the Clippers could shop their other veterans to begin the rebuild under Keaton Wagler.

A new Lakers trade idea allows Luka Doncic to reunite with Derrick Jones Jr., a key member of the Dallas Mavericks team that reached the 2024 NBA Finals.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Derrick Jones Jr.

Lakers would receive: Derrick Jones Jr.

Clippers would receive: Jaden Hardy, 2031 second-round pick (via WAS), 2032 second-round pick (via WAS), 2033 second-round pick (via LAL)

Why the Lakers Do It

For the very reason mentioned above: proven chemistry with Luka Doncic.

Jones Jr. has already proven he can thrive as a two-way force alongside an elite shot-creator like Doncic, making him a highly strategic, low-risk fit for the Lakers.

Proven Playoff Production: During the Mavericks’ 2024 Finals run, he served as their primary wing stopper. Across 22 games, he knocked down timely shots, averaging 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting a reliable 37% from three.

Elite Defensive Track Record: He successfully anchored the Mavericks’ perimeter defense during the 2024 playoffs, taking on assignments such as Paul George, Jalen Williams and Anthony Edwards across three grueling postseason series. The Lakers — who need another wing defender — could use his tenacious defense.

Contract-Year Motivation: Entering the final season of a $10.4M salary, Jones is playing for his next payday. If his hunger translates to the court, the Lakers get a motivated, high-impact defender. If the fit fails, Rob Pelinka can simply clear his salary off the books next summer to open up cap space.

Why the Clippers Do It

With the Steve Ballmer-owned franchise set to forfeit all their first-round draft capital between 2029 and 20233, they could benefit from adding three second-round picks as a consolation prize.

Granted the odds of landing an impact player in the second round are not great, but the Clippers are in a “beggars can’t be choosers” situation after the Leonard fiasco. The three second-rounders from the Lakers (and via the Wizards) could be a huge help.

The Clippers could also use the skillset of a backup point guard like Jaden Hardy, who averaged a career-high 12.6 points in 23 games for the Washington Wizards last season after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks. In his limited time in Washington, he made an impressive 2.5 threes per game at a clip of 42%.

It also helps that Hardy can be waived next season, making him a risk-free addition.