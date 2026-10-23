Lakers Get Major Injury Boost as Newcomer Nears Debut Against Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers could be adding another piece to their revamped rotation just as their season begins to gather momentum.

Veteran guard Collin Sexton is no longer listed on the team’s injury report ahead of Friday’s matchup against the LA Clippers, a promising development after a right calf injury delayed his Lakers debut.

Sexton missed all five preseason games and Wednesday’s season opener against Golden State because of a right soleus strain. But his absence from the NBA’s official injury report, released Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern, indicates he is on track to suit up Friday.

The potential return comes after the Lakers opened their season with an impressive 127-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors, powered by Luka Doncic and a flawless shooting performance from newcomer Walker Kessler.

Sexton’s availability still must be confirmed before tipoff, but his return would give coach JJ Redick another experienced scoring option in an already productive backcourt.

Collin Sexton Poised for Lakers Debut After Injury Scare

Sexton, who signed a two-year, $19 million contract with Los Angeles during the offseason, has been working his way back from the calf injury that kept him sidelined throughout training camp.

He participated fully in Monday’s practice and expressed optimism about his recovery.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Sexton said, according to ClutchPoints, while acknowledging some lingering tightness.

Redick subsequently explained that the decision to hold Sexton out against Golden State was precautionary rather than the result of a setback.

Now, the 27-year-old appears ready to begin his Lakers career.

Sexton brings eight seasons of NBA experience, having averaged 18.3 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 38.9% from the 3-point range.

His ability to attack the basket and create his own offense should provide a different dimension to a Lakers bench that already features Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

With Doncic and Austin Reaves carrying much of the offensive responsibility, Sexton could help ease the burden on the starting backcourt while maintaining pressure on opposing defenses.

Lakers Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Clippers Showdown

Sexton’s improving health wasn’t the only development in Thursday’s injury report.

Forward Jake LaRavia is questionable because of a right ankle sprain after leaving Wednesday’s victory over Golden State limping in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Cameron Carr remains out with a right oblique strain, while second-year forward Adou Thiero is sidelined because of swelling in his left knee.

Kessler, meanwhile, is listed as available despite wearing a splint on his left finger.

The 7-foot-2 center made an immediate impression in his Lakers debut, scoring 26 points on perfect 12-for-12 shooting while collecting nine rebounds.

Doncic added 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Reaves contributed 23 points in a comfortable opening-night win.

The Lakers seized control with a 36-16 third quarter, turning a competitive first half into a rout.

Sexton’s Return Could Strengthen Lakers’ Backcourt

Los Angeles hardly looked short on offensive firepower against Golden State.

Still, the Clippers present another early test for a Lakers team navigating significant roster changes following LeBron James‘ departure to Philadelphia.

Sexton’s scoring and quickness could prove valuable against a veteran opponent, particularly when Doncic or Reaves heads to the bench.

His return would also give Redick greater flexibility in managing minutes and experimenting with different guard combinations.

The Lakers made a strong opening statement without Sexton.

Now, they could get their first look at how much more dangerous their offense becomes with him in uniform.