Lakers Get Major News on $19 Million Guard Ahead of Warriors Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers spent the preseason trying to figure out how their new pieces fit together. One important addition never got the chance to show what he could do.

That could change Wednesday.

Collin Sexton participated fully in Monday’s practice, a significant development for the veteran guard who missed all five preseason games because of a lingering lower-leg injury.

Buha’s Block host Jovan Buha reported the update as the Lakers continued preparing for their season opener against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

For coach JJ Redick, Sexton’s progress comes at an important time. Los Angeles has been searching for dependable scoring and ballhandling behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and one of its biggest offseason acquisitions has been unavailable throughout training camp.

Now, Sexton appears closer to making his Lakers debut.

Lakers’ $19.2 Million Investment Nears Long-Awaited Debut

The Lakers signed Sexton to a two-year, $19.2 million contract in July, including a player option worth approximately $9.8 million for the 2027-28 season.

The agreement reflected the organization’s belief that the 27-year-old could provide valuable offensive production without requiring a starting role.

Sexton averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 68 games with the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets last season.

He shot 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from the 3-point range, establishing himself as an efficient scorer capable of creating offense in limited minutes.

Those numbers help explain why the Lakers were eager to add him to a rotation built around Doncic and Reaves.

But Sexton’s lower-leg injury delayed his integration into Redick’s system.

Earlier this month, the Lakers coach acknowledged how much the team’s offense was missing with Sexton and center Walker Kessler sidelined.

“A lot of this is just gonna look different when Walker’s healthy and when Collin [Sexton]’s healthy,” Redick said.

The coach also expressed confidence that Sexton would be available for opening night despite his limited participation.

Last week, Redick described Sexton as continuing to trend in the right direction, although the guard had not been cleared for live practice.

Monday marked another step forward.

Sexton completed the entire session, giving the Lakers their clearest indication yet that he could be available Wednesday.

Collin Sexton’s Return Could Bolster Lakers Against Warriors

The timing of Sexton’s potential return is particularly important.

Golden State defeated Los Angeles twice during the preseason, although both teams were still experimenting with lineups and managing injuries.

The Warriors also received encouraging news Monday when Curry completed practice after tweaking his right ankle during Sunday’s public workout.

Coach Steve Kerr expects the two-time NBA MVP to play Wednesday.

For the Lakers, having Sexton available would provide another offensive option against Golden State’s perimeter defense.

His ability to attack the basket, create his own shot and generate opportunities for teammates could help Redick stagger Doncic’s and Reaves’ minutes without sacrificing offensive production.

Sexton also gives Los Angeles a different type of scorer alongside Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle and the team’s other perimeter options.

The Lakers still have health concerns involving younger players Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr, both of whom were limited to modified practice Monday.

But Sexton’s progress offers a welcome development after a preseason filled with lineup uncertainty.

The Lakers have yet to officially confirm his availability for Wednesday.

For the first time since training camp began, however, Sexton has completed a full practice.

And Los Angeles may finally get to see what its $19.2 million investment can deliver when the games count.