Lakers Get Crucial Injury Update on 6’10” Likely Starter Ahead of Preseason Finale

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the conference rival Denver Nuggets in their preseason finale Friday.

The Lakers are coming off a 12-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, with stars Luka Doncic, Ziaire Williams and Collin Sexton the three notable absences. While Doncic sat out due to rest, Williams and Sexton continue to battle what seem to be more than minor injuries, especially Sexton, who has yet to appear in preseason due to what head coach JJ Redick has described as a lower-leg injury.

Meanwhile, Williams, a free-agent signing in July, has been battling a foot contusion. But Williams gave a positive outlook when discussing the injury after Thursday’s practice.

Lakers Get Good News on Williams Ahead of Nuggets Game

According to Lakers reporter Law Murray, while Williams’ status for Friday’s game remains uncertain, the 25-year-old wing is trending in the right direction.

Ziaire Williams (left foot contusion) said it’s up to training staff to determine if he’ll go tomorrow, but he feels great,” Murray wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “So I asked him about rebounding, and how he has to balance point of attack defense with remembering to participate. Will be an interesting job for Williams, who is 6’9″ (and) 215 (pounds) but averaged only 1.9 defensive rebounds per game last season.”

Said Williams, who averaged a career-high 10.2 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season: “(I feel) good, good. It’s up to the staff now. I’m in good hands. They’ve been taking care of me. I’m ready to go.”

Williams has earned glowing praise from his coaches and teammates since joining the franchise in July, with The Athletic’s Dan Woike reporting that the 25-year-old wing is one player the team has been buzzing about.

Williams, who says he is 6’10” but is listed at 6’9”, stands out as the likely fifth starter after Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes.

Appearing in 56 games for the Nets last season, Williams averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.