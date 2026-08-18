Lakers Proposed to Cut Ties With Bronny James for Young 7’1″ Standout Center

Bronny James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers is not yet defined. Speculation linking him to an exit is intensifying as the Lakers seek to bring in more suitable additions around the core.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brenner believes the Lakers could engage in a direct deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to move James.

In the trade proposal:

Blazers receive: Bronny James and Jarred Vanderbilt

Lakers receive: Vit Krejci and Yang Hansen.

“The Lakers get this deal done because LeBron is no longer on the roster, so there is no obligation to have Bronny on the team as well,” Brenner wrote.

The elder James’ move away from Los Angeles is speculated to have influenced his son’s position on the roster ahead of the upcoming season. There aren’t many options for the younger James outside of joining his father in the Philadelphia 76ers, but this proposal offers one of the few opportunities for him.

Lakers Deal Sends Bronny James to Blazers

James is currently on a guaranteed deal for next season. At $2.3 million, it is not the most significant of salaries but it still places him on a standard contract.

Heading into his third year in the league, there haven’t been enough metrics to compel the Lakers to keep James as it was so much easier to overlook his very limited contribution with his father present.

“Bronny appeared in 69 games across two seasons for the team, averaging 8.1 minutes per game. He averaged just 2.7 points per game, suggesting that he might not be a rotation player in the NBA,” Brenner wrote.

James is not enough to bring in a suitable piece, much less two. This framework works with Vanderbilt being included in the package. His name has come up often in trade talks as he is currently one of their most valuable trade chips.

The Blazers would be open to a chance to add less expensive pieces to the roster after acquiring Ja Morant and Vanderbilt could be a good contributor for them.

This proposal presents a clean opportunity for Los Angeles to add size and a low-risk look at a versatile wing. Both additions are also coming at a low-cost which limits any risks.

Hansen is still on his rookie deal having only been drafted last year. For Krejci, he is on a partially guaranteed deal which only becomes fully guaranteed if the Lakers add him to their roster by opening night.

Getting More Suitable Rotational Pieces

The idea for mainly moving James is to get rotational pieces that could contribute more than the young guard. Hansen is one such talent that would add more depth to the frontcourt. Getting a starting center was one of their main target and with Walker Kessler, that is sorted out.

Adding depth would be welcomed and Hansen could be a high-upside developmental piece to add.

“The Lakers likely wouldn’t have space in the rotation for him, but he could learn behind Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney in hopes of possibly becoming a backup big man,” Brenner added. “The Lakers don’t have a single player taller than 6-9 except for Kessler, so adding the 7-1 Yang would be a massive benefit for them.”

Hansen played 43 games for Portland in 2025-26, starting one game. Even though he averaged single-digit minutes, he still showed promise, like decent rebounding qualities.

Krejci has been in the league much longer than Hansen and would be a decent shooting option off the bench. He is a career 39.3% shooter from 3.