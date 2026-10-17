Lakers’ Dalton Knecht Doesn’t Hold Back on Mark Williams Trade After Likely Final Game

The Los Angeles Lakers fell 106-121 to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night to close out the preseason.

The Lakers finished the 2026 preseason with a 2-3 record, losing their final two games to a pair of potential Western Conference contenders.

There were plenty of takeaways from the exhibition games, including where Dalton Knecht’s NBA future stands. The 25-year-old former first round pick had a rather underwhelming preseason, recording just four made field goals over the five games.

Lakers Forward Reflects on Potential Turning Point Following Loss to Nuggets

After what could have been his final game as a Laker, Knecht, who was sent to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams before the trade was rescinded, reflected on what many believe was the breaking point in his Lakers career.

“Yeah, you see (things) … people send me stuff,” Knecht told The Athletic’s Dan Woike after Friday’s 15-point loss. “All that s— is bulls—. A lot of it … I really understand it is a business. It happens. Got sent back. Cool. Still got a shot here and still keep playing. They drafted me for a reason, so I just go out there and keep hooping and stay confident. I don’t think anything has changed from that.”

Added Knecht: “… No matter who I am out there with. I think nothing has changed. It is just part of the business and no hard feelings. They understand. I came back here and they showed open arms, so it’s cool.”

Knecht has heard the noise. He has also heard the rumblings that he is on the hook to be waived with the Lakers needing to trim their roster before the regular season. Knecht was asked about the team’s upcoming roster decision.

“They haven’t talked to me nothing about that,” he said.

Knecht Keeping it Positive

Things may have taken a turn for the worse for Knecht over the last 20 months, but Knecht, the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, doesn’t believe he has regressed since a promising rookie season.

“I think I got better all-around,” Knecht expressed. “I think the game’s kinda slowed down a little bit, easier for me to see different reads, going out there and making adjustments on the fly, what JJ tells us,” Knecht said. “I don’t think anything has changed as a player. I still go out there, I still think I am the best player and best shooter when I step out on the court.”

Of course, Lakers fans haven’t witnessed even marginal improvement from Knecht ever since he started his NBA career with a bang. Had he shown it on the court, perhaps the Lakers would have been a different team today, with better odds to win a championship.

“But for as good as it started, it might’ve ended even worse,” Woike wrote. “In his first 20 games as a Laker, Knecht started eight times and averaged 24 minutes, scoring 11.9 points per game. In the Lakers’ last 20 games of last season, Knecht played just 50 total minutes and scored only 30 total points.”

Knecht could be looking for his next NBA home as soon as the early hours of Saturday. If the Lakers move on from their former first round pick, it will be interesting to see the kind of attention Knecht draws once he hits the open market.