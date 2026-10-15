Lakers’ Next Move Revealed as Roster Decision Looms

The Los Angeles Lakers are exploring trade options for Dalton Knecht, another indication that the former first-round pick’s future with the franchise is becoming increasingly uncertain.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers have been actively involved in trade discussions concerning Knecht as teams prepare to finalize their rosters for the 2026-27 season.

Siegel also reported that the New York Knicks are exploring a trade involving Pacome Dadiet, another first-round selection from the 2024 NBA draft.

For Los Angeles, the timing is significant.

The Lakers are carrying 16 standard contracts, one above the NBA’s regular-season limit of 15. Lakers president Rob Pelinka must either complete a trade or waive a player before opening night.

Knecht, the 17th overall pick in 2024, has emerged as a potential casualty of that roster crunch after struggling to establish himself in coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

Dalton Knecht’s Future in L.A. Takes Another Turn

Knecht arrived in Los Angeles with considerable promise after a standout final college season at Tennessee.

His rookie campaign included flashes of the scoring ability that made him one of the nation’s most dangerous shooters, including a 37-point performance against Utah in November 2024.

But his career took an unexpected turn when the Lakers agreed to trade him to Charlotte for center Mark Williams in February 2025.

The deal was rescinded after Williams failed the Lakers’ physical evaluation, returning Knecht to an organization that had already attempted to move him.

His role has diminished considerably since.

Knecht averaged just 4.2 points in 10.2 minutes across 54 appearances last season, and his struggles have carried into the preseason.

Through three games, the 25-year-old forward is averaging 3.7 points in 13.3 minutes while shooting 27.3% from the field and 14.3% from the 3-point range.

He scored 11 points against Golden State on Oct. 6 but went scoreless in his other two appearances.

His latest outing was particularly forgettable.

Knecht missed both of his shots, committed two turnovers and finished scoreless in six minutes during Tuesday’s 101-89 loss to the Warriors.

He also missed an Oct. 8 preseason game against Sacramento because of a contusion.

Lakers Face Difficult Roster Decision Before Opening Night

The Lakers’ offseason overhaul has further complicated Knecht’s path to meaningful minutes.

Los Angeles added Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, creating additional competition on the perimeter alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

For Knecht, whose greatest selling point entering the NBA was his outside shooting, those additions have made an already crowded rotation even tougher to crack.

A trade could allow the Lakers to address their roster imbalance while potentially recovering an asset for a player selected in the first round just two years ago.

Knecht is owed approximately $4.2 million this season, with Los Angeles holding a team option for 2027-28.

There is no indication that a deal is imminent or that the Lakers have decided Knecht will be the player sacrificed to meet the roster limit.

But with opening night approaching, the former Tennessee standout finds himself in a familiar position: waiting to learn whether his NBA future will continue in Los Angeles or somewhere else.