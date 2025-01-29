Lakers Land De’Aaron Fox in Blockbuster Trade Pitch

ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped a bombshell report on January 28, noting that the Kings were listening to trade offers for All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox. Almost immediately, fans and analysts alike floated the dream scenario of Fox teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a Lakers uniform.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a hypothetical Lakers trade that would see Fox heading to Los Angeles in exchange for a large haul of players and draft assets.

Lakers would receive: De’Aaron Fox

Kings would receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2029 and 2031 unprotected first-round picks

ESPN proposed a similar fake trade but with Jarred Vanderbilt being used in a move instead of Vincent. The insiders also made a sound case for Fox being the perfect foil to play next to James and Davis in JJ Redick’s system.

New Lakers Big Three?

“Fox’s 16.4 drives per game rank fourth in the NBA, per Second Spectrum tracking on NBA Advanced Stats,” wrote the insiders. “No Laker is averaging more than Austin Reaves’ 10.6, which ranks 46th. Adding that dimension would give the Lakers a realistic chance at a top-four seed in the West and the kind of playoff run they had when they reached the 2023 Western Conference finals.”

Besides his ability to drive to the rim, Fox would also bring the Lakers much-needed clutch scoring and perimeter defense. ESPN argued that he’d also be the ideal co-star for Davis when James, 40, walks away into the sunset in a few years.

“At 27, Fox is younger than the stars usually linked to the Lakers and would be an anchor for a post-James era alongside Davis. The question is whether the Lakers could make an attractive enough offer to Sacramento, even if they include unprotected first-round picks in both 2029 and 2031.”

Fox Not Keen On Lakers Move?

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers don’t feature in Fox’s list of preferred destinations ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

“One thing I can say, with Rich Paul, we know he’s got LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers. I’m told the Lakers are not part of that destination of choice for De’Aaron Fox potentially,” Charania reported on “NBA Today” on January 28.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick also reported that Fox’s preferred new team.

“According to the league source, Paul is expected to field all calls from interested teams and remain open about where Fox might land. Despite Paul’s longtime relationship with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, league sources say that’s not the destination of choice,” Amick wrote.

Amick’s report mentioned the Heat, Rockets, Magic and Clippers among interested suitors for Fox.

However, Charania reported subsequently that the Spurs are “atop” of Fox’s preferred destinations in a trade.

“I’m told the San Antonio Spurs are atop of that list of preferred destinations,” Charania said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on January 28. “Why that matters is because this is a complicated situation. De’Aaron Fox becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2o26. So, wherever he lands, that team wants to know whether he’ll stay long term, and whether they’ll have a chance to keep him.”

Fox is in the fourth year of a five-year, $163 million max contract with the Kings. He turned down contract extension with the franchise ahead of the 2024-25 season, bringing into question his longterm future in Sacramento.