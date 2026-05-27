Lakers Floated as Destination for 28 PPG Playoff Superstar in Major Shakeup

The Los Angeles Lakers are surrounded by the usual offseason trade speculations. The franchise is searching for the one move that paired with the current core could return them to championship contention.

Alongside numerous low-level trade speculations, there have been some high-profile ones as well. Stars like Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell have emerged as a tantalizing possibility.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, the Lakers should pursue Mitchell if he becomes available.

“If you have an opportunity to go get Donovan Mitchell, you absolutely do what you can to make something work there,” Lane said. “It is a very similar situation to Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. He [Mitchell] did say tonight that he really loves it in Cleveland and it doesn’t sound like he wants to go anywhere.”

Cleveland’s recent conference finals elimination has raised questions over the future of some of its notable stars. Mitchell wants to stay but that isn’t always set in stone.

Mitchell, 39, is still well into his prime and can instantly elevate the Lakers roster towards contention alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt.

Mitchell’s Contract Situation Adds Trade Urgency for Lakers

Mitchell is arriving at a critical period in his contract. He is eligible for an extension this summer and the Cavs are expected to offer him that. But he will have to sign it or throw the franchise into limbo.

“If the Cavs offer him an extension this summer and he doesn’t sign it, they basically have to trade him because otherwise he can walk into free agency in 2027,” Lane added.

The chances of Mitchell not agreeing to an extension are slim, however, if he seeks to compete elsewhere, he might decline.

Mitchell’s contract is interesting because he has a player option that will activate in the 2027-28 season. Waiting until next year could allow him to sign a five-year supermax with a no-trade clause once he hits 10 years of service time. This means that Cleveland has a narrow window to trade Mitchell if he somehow declines the extension.

The Lakers’ path to a trade will most likely be a sign-in trade.

Austin Reaves has been mentioned as a potential exchange for any big-name star the franchise chases. The salary fit is a mismatch, however, the Lakers can shed some salaries and add players on low-level deals.

The Cavs meanwhile are chasing a win-now window of their own, which is why they traded for James Harden.

They had to give up a much younger Darius Garland for him. Mitchell is very much part of that plan and keeping him beyond next offseason will be paramount for Cleveland’s front office.

Doncic and Mitchell Backcourt

The idea of having Doncic and Mitchell spearhead the Lakers lineup is an explosive one. The duo are effective high usage players and can boost L.A.’s offensive game.

The hiccup with a Mitchell trade is that the Lakers’ backcourt could prove porous on defense. The Doncic-Reaves duo has already been under scrutiny for the defense this season.

The Lakers may choose to ignore the defensive lapses and instead eye a good interior presence. They are speculated to be in search of a dynamic big to add this offseason. If they can get a solid rim presence, Mitchell will just be able to increase the offense firepower.