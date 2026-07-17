Lakers Don’t Expect To Contend For NBA Championship Until 2028

The Los Angeles Lakers had a polarizing offseason that featured them losing LeBron James as the biggest news. Other respected players like Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart left the team due to the franchise not wanting to pay them while finding perceived better values on the free agent market. Walker Kessler was the biggest acquisition but the reaction to that move has been mixed since the team seems further behind the top Western Conference teams.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha revealed the franchise’s plans and the goal to contend for the 2028 NBA Championship more than next season:

“I spoke with several Lakers people. There was an acknowledgement that we might have taken a step back. If you’re myopic, “need to win a Championship this season”, that’s obviously not the case. But we can win 50+ games and next Summer see what trades we need to make. Then in 2028, we can be a true contender.”

This confirms that the Lakers are aware that they fall significantly short of the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder as the top West favorites. The goal is apparently to win 50+ games this season to have a playoff run behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves’ leadership. Next offseason will be when they try to add more pieces to contend for the 2028 NBA Championship.

Lakers Fall Lower Among Best West Teams

The Lakers have a tough task trying to win games in the West next season after losing more talent than they added. Other teams also should be considered above them beyond just the two dominant favorites that always get mentioned.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets both should be ranked above the Lakers for the immense talent they have in their starting lineups. Even the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers have deeper rosters despite their respective flaws and other concerns.

Doncic and Reaves must both deliver as top stars to make up for the lackluster rotation around them. Coaching and star power are pivotal for the Lakers to have any chance of relevance next season. Even without the NBA Championship goals; it will be hard for the team to win over 50 games.

Path To 2028 NBA Championship Hopes

Part of the reason for the Lakers willingly take a step back from last season to create a better future is the current landscape of the NBA. The New York Knicks won the 2026 NBA Championship via true team basketball and finding the right personnel to help superstar Jalen Brunson.

Kessler was the big move made due to trying to find the perfect names to build a roster around Doncic. Other new additions such as Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton are there to add more versatility with players capable of contributing in various ways.

The goal of trading for someone next offseason would see the franchise looking for the final missing piece. A wing player with height who can shoot and defend at a high level is what the team currently lacks. Fans can hold out hope for someone like Trey Murphy or Jaden McDaniels to end up on the trade block.