Lakers Proposed to Land Draymond Green in 4-for-2 Blockbuster Trade

Could the Los Angeles Lakers pull off a game-changing midseason trade for Draymond Green?

The Golden State Warriors could reportedly move their longtime defensive anchor by the February trade deadline if their season goes south. The chances of that happening seem high since they start their new campaign without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, and with uncertainty surrounding Stephen Curry’s health.

If the Warriors are open to business, the Lakers have every reason to aggressively pursue Green, the piece that can turn them into a legit force in the West. The following Lakers trade idea can only be completed once his trade restriction expires on Dec. 15.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Draymond Greeen

Lakers would receive: Draymond Green, Al Horford

Warriors would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht

Why the Lakers Do It

A front court of Walker Kessler and Green, with Matisse Thybulle/Zaire Williams manning the wings, will suddenly turn the Lakers into an elite defensive unit. Such a move will allow Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to dominate on the offensive end without having to worry about their defensive shortcomings hurting the team.

If the Lakers have a chance to land Green, it’s a no-brainer scenario. The four-time champion is also an excellent passer and will give JJ Redick’s offense a new look. His ability to set pindowns will help the Lakers create a lot of healthy floor spacing. He will also inject the “tough guy” element that the team may be missing.

Green is precisely the piece the offensively-skewed Lakers need.

Why the Warriors Do It

Green does not have a no-trade clause and therefore cannot technically determine where he wishes to be moved. However, the Warriors may do right by him and honor his preferred landing spot out of mutual respect. And Green, an unrestricted free agent next summer, has every reason to pick the Lakers. As one of the highest-IQ players of his generation, he likely realizes he could be the missing link to a championship.

Real talk: the incoming pieces from the Lakers don’t really move the needle for the Warriors. Vanderbilt is an injury-prone, defensive-minded player who can’t make a three to save his life. Hardy and LaRavia are good vets but may not really be good fits on the Warriors. And Knecht is an unproven player who may not last long in the league.

On the flipside, three of those four players can be waived in the summer of 2027, when the Warriors have ambitious plans for a roster overhaul. Only Vanderbilt’s $13.2M player option for 2027-28 poses a bit of a concern, but the Warriors may not find it hard to move him to a tanking-type in a year when he’s on an expiring deal.

Ultimately, this move is about moving on from Green, not getting back pieces to play next to Stephen Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg for the long haul. And the move is also geared towards ensuring Operation 2027 goes forward as planned.