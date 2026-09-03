Lakers Get Bad News as Elite 3-Point Wing Target Expected to Land With Rival

The Los Angeles Lakers came up short in their pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga. Considering how they reportedly viewed him in a starting role, it feels like the summer business won’t be complete without a new wing addition.

The Lakers could make do with what is available, including the newly-signed Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili. As such, an opportunity to grab a solid depth piece would be welcomed.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, there has been speculation about veteran Bruce Brown as a possible addition for the Lakers, but he is skeptical a deal can actually happen.

“There’s been some talk about the Lakers wanting Bruce Brown after missing out on Kuminga, but I’m not really sure how much I believe that just because they need to cut, I think, it’s like two players to add him,” Siegel said. “The Lakers are already $500,000 above the tax right now. They can’t waive and stretch anyone right now that the deadline has passed.”

The Lakers don’t have many options left to bring in a new addition, even one on a veteran minimum deal. The tax space is already on the negative side and the front office wouldn’t want to increase it further.

Lakers Receive Bad News on Bruce Brown

Brown is an unrestricted free agent and has been so all summer after his one year deal with the Denver Nuggets expired. He is kind of damage control for the Lakers after missing out on Kuminga and Peyton Watson, but he would be a good addition for the franchise.

It’s a bit of a cliché because Brown nearly signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2023 after helping the Nuggets win the championship. That didn’t happen, and the versatile star moved around before landing back in Denver last season.

Brown, who appeared in all 82 regular season games and shot 39 percent from the 3-point line last season, remains unsigned with training camp getting closer. However, that may not remain the case for long — but it may not be to the Lakers’ favor.

“I would look at the Knicks as being a realistic option there,” Siegel added.

The New York Knicks have their own wage bill problems. The defending NBA champions will soon have to decide how much tax they are willing to pay as several larger contracts continue to climb.

A low-cost veteran like Brown can help ease up some cap problems while filling up the roster. That way, they can keep their cap situation centered on their core stars.

Why Bruce Brown-Lakers Link Exists

Brown was not an option for the Lakers at the start of the summer, but the tides have changed especially after seeing a couple of much younger wing targets slip to the door.

In the Lakers’ defense, they didn’t have enough to pursue those moves especially after adding top priorities like Walker Kessler at the starting center position. Even at that, an argument could be made that the starting five still has a hole at the forward spot.

With Grimes playing alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Kessler, it doesn’t look all too bad. But considering the Kuminga links and the fact that head coach JJ Redick reportedly had a meeting with him, a strong addition in that position is needed.