Lakers Receive Encouraging Austin Reaves News Before Free Agency

For weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have braced for the possibility that one of the NBA’s most coveted free agents could be priced out of their reach.

Now, a new report suggests the path to keeping Austin Reaves in purple and gold may be significantly clearer than previously feared.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, there is a growing belief around the league that the Lakers remain in a strong position to retain Reaves, despite expected interest from the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.

The reasons are simple: money, roster complications and one very influential teammate.

Brooklyn Nets Pose Biggest Threat to Lakers

Among Reaves’ known suitors, Brooklyn appears to be the only franchise with a straightforward path to signing him outright.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike previously reported that the Nets are expected to offer Reaves a four-year maximum contract, which is projected to be worth approximately $177.4 million.

Reaves is widely expected to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season and enter unrestricted free agency after producing the finest season of his career.

The former undrafted guard averaged career highs of 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field and emerging as a legitimate All-Star candidate.

At 28, Reaves has positioned himself to command more than $40 million annually.

Still, the Lakers maintain a major advantage.

Los Angeles can offer Reaves a five-year contract projected at approximately $239.3 million — substantially more guaranteed money than any rival team.

Hawks and Pistons Face Difficult Financial Math

While Atlanta and Detroit have been linked to Reaves, Scotto reported that both franchises face significant hurdles.

The Hawks are prioritizing efforts to retain veteran guard CJ McCollum and still must decide what to do with Jonathan Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option. Atlanta has also explored Kuminga’s trade value ahead of the NBA draft.

Given those uncertainties, league sources told HoopsHype that Atlanta’s chances of becoming a serious player in the Reaves sweepstakes are considered low.

Detroit’s path appears even more complicated.

Salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan outlined a series of moves the Pistons would need to make to create enough space for a maximum offer, including exercising Daniss Jenkins’ team option, renouncing multiple cap holds, waiving Duncan Robinson and likely trading Caris LeVert along with another player.

Scotto described Detroit’s cap gymnastics as requiring “more acrobatics than Simone Biles in the Olympics.”

Luka Dončić Could Help Keep Reaves in Los Angeles

There is another factor working heavily in the Lakers’ favor.

Scotto noted that Luka Dončić is a close friend and a major advocate of Reaves.

Their chemistry quickly became one of the franchise’s biggest positives after Dončić’s arrival in Los Angeles. The two guards demonstrated an ability to create offense for themselves and others, giving the Lakers a dynamic backcourt foundation entering the next phase of the Dončić era.

League insiders increasingly believe that if the Lakers offer Reaves close to — or at — the maximum contract, he will remain in Los Angeles.

Lakers Face Defining Offseason Decision

That does not mean negotiations will be automatic.

Scotto reported that a low-ball offer from the Lakers could open the door for rival bids and even create the possibility of a sign-and-trade scenario.

But after spending the past month preparing for a widespread bidding war, the Lakers suddenly appear to have something they lacked only weeks ago: leverage.

Brooklyn may still have the cap space to make things uncomfortable.

Everyone else has obstacles.

And unless Los Angeles undervalues one of the league’s most remarkable success stories, the odds increasingly point toward Austin Reaves continuing his unlikely rise in a Lakers uniform.