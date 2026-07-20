Lakers Eye Another Big Move Despite Full Roster: Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers have spent much of July rebuilding their center rotation. Apparently, they are not finished evaluating it.

Los Angeles continues to monitor the market for big men despite having a full 15-player roster, team sources told Dan Woike of The Athletic on Monday.

The Lakers acquired Walker Kessler in a blockbuster sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz and signed veteran Kevon Looney to serve as his primary backup. Sandro Mamukelashvili, another offseason addition, can also play center in smaller lineups.

Yet the front office remains open to adding more size, either through a signing or trade, according to Woike.

The roster crunch means another addition could not occur independently. The Lakers would first need to trade or waive a player, or construct a multiplayer transaction that creates an opening.

That reality makes the continued search notable. Los Angeles has already reshaped its frontcourt twice this offseason, first by paying a steep price for Kessler and then by trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards.

Lakers Invested Heavily in Walker Kessler

Kessler is unquestionably the Lakers’ starting center.

Los Angeles sent Utah unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with swap rights in 2028 and 2030, before signing Kessler to a four-year, $130 million contract.

The 24-year-old was acquired to provide the rim protection and vertical spacing Luka Dončić wanted from the position. Kessler has been fully cleared after left shoulder surgery limited him to five games last season.

Looney, signed shortly after Andre Drummond chose the New York Knicks, gives coach JJ Redick a more physical and experienced option behind Kessler. The three-time NBA champion remains a reliable rebounder and screener, even if he does not offer the same lob threat or shot-blocking presence.

Mamukelashvili provides a different look because of his shooting and passing ability.

That gives the Lakers three players capable of handling center minutes. Their continued exploration suggests the front office may still want another specific skill set—or simply wants protection against injuries.

Deandre Ayton Trade Changed Center Depth

The Lakers created a clearer hierarchy when they traded Ayton to Washington for guard Jaden Hardy and second-round picks in 2031 and 2032.

Ayton started all 72 of his appearances for Los Angeles last season but became expendable once the Lakers committed substantial money and draft capital to Kessler.

Jaxson Hayes also left in free agency, signing a two-year, $12 million contract with the Utah Jazz after playing on minimum deals during his two seasons with the Lakers.

Maxi Kleber remains unsigned after joining Los Angeles as part of the February 2025 Dončić trade. Kleber’s ability to defend multiple frontcourt positions and space the floor could make him a familiar option, but any reunion would require the Lakers to clear a roster spot.

Lakers’ Previous Center Targets Have Lost Relevance

Before acquiring Kessler, the Lakers were linked to Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, two of Dončić’s former rim-running partners in Dallas.

Those pursuits made sense when Los Angeles lacked a long-term starting center. They are more difficult to justify after the Kessler trade, particularly because either player would likely require additional assets and a significant role.

The Lakers’ ongoing search does not necessarily indicate another major move is imminent. Front offices routinely monitor available players even after filling their rosters.

But Los Angeles’ interest is worth tracking because its roster is already at capacity. Adding another big man would require subtracting someone first.

After remaking the position around Kessler, the Lakers are still searching for one more potential adjustment.