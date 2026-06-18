Lakers Target 2 Knicks Champions for Luka Dončić as Free Agency Nears

The New York Knicks spent Thursday celebrating their first NBA championship in 53 years. The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, were already studying pieces of the roster that made it happen.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, center Mitchell Robinson and guard Landry Shamet are among the unrestricted free agents who would fit well alongside Lakers superstar Luka Dončić this summer, making two members of New York’s title team intriguing targets as free agency approaches.

“Among the unrestricted free agents who would slot well alongside Doncic … New York’s Mitchell Robinson … and New York’s Landry Shamet all fit L.A.’s needs to varying degrees,” McMenamin wrote.

The report reinforces two of the Lakers’ clearest offseason priorities: finding a center who complements Dončić and adding more perimeter shooting around him.

Mitchell Robinson Fits What Luka Dončić Wants

No need on the Lakers’ roster has been discussed more than center.

McMenamin recently reported that Dončić’s “first and foremost desire” is for Los Angeles to acquire an A-list center — specifically a rim-running, lob-catching big man who can protect the rim and thrive in pick-and-roll situations.

Robinson checks many of those boxes.

The 28-year-old center played a pivotal role in New York’s championship run despite modest scoring numbers. He averaged just 3.6 points during the NBA Finals but contributed 5.6 rebounds, including 3.0 offensive boards, and 0.6 blocks in only 13.4 minutes per game.

His impact often went beyond traditional statistics.

In Game 5 against San Antonio, Robinson grabbed 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes, including a critical late offensive rebound after Josh Hart missed a free throw with 25 seconds remaining. The extra possession forced the Spurs to foul and effectively secured the Knicks’ championship-clinching victory.

Robinson’s rebounding, rim protection and vertical spacing profile as an ideal complement to Dončić’s playmaking.

Landry Shamet Could Address Lakers’ Shooting Needs

Shamet would fill a different need.

The veteran guard signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with New York last summer and emerged as one of the NBA’s best bargain signings.

He averaged 9.3 points while shooting 39.2% from three-point range during the regular season before elevating his play in the postseason.

During the Eastern Conference finals, Shamet connected on 11 of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc, producing the highest three-point percentage in a playoff series since the NBA adopted the three-point line in 1979-80.

For a Lakers offense built around Dončić’s ability to create open looks, Shamet’s off-ball movement and perimeter shooting could make him an attractive complementary piece.

Lakers Hold Financial Flexibility

Whether Robinson or Shamet ultimately reaches Los Angeles may depend as much on New York’s financial constraints as the Lakers’ interest.

Knicks owner James Dolan said this week that crossing the NBA’s punitive second apron would be “suicide,” casting uncertainty over parts of New York’s championship roster.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Robinson is eligible to sign an extension worth up to four years and $87 million through June 30. Shamet, meanwhile, has early Bird rights and can re-sign with New York for up to four seasons with a starting salary of $15.2 million. Signing both will put the Knicks above the dreaded second apron.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are better positioned than the Knicks to be aggressive.

McMenamin reported that Los Angeles could have nearly $50 million in cap space available for negotiations with outside free agents while still carrying Austin Reaves‘ $20.9 million cap hold and retaining the ability to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him later.

For a franchise intent on maximizing Dončić’s championship window, that flexibility could prove valuable.

And if New York’s financial realities force difficult choices, the Lakers appear ready to monitor two players who helped end the Knicks’ 53-year title drought — and who happen to address some of Los Angeles’ biggest roster needs.