Lakers Get Eye-Opening PJ Washington Trade Update

The Los Angeles Lakers may believe P.J. Washington is an ideal fit next to Luka Dončić.

The Dallas Mavericks, however, appear to have little urgency to move him.

Speaking Friday during Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer responded to a viewer’s question about Washington and indicated that while Dallas is willing to listen to offers, the Mavericks would likely prefer to move other veterans before parting with the versatile forward.

“If the Mavs could operate at their preference,” Stein said, “it would be trading one of those two,” referring to Daniel Gafford and Klay Thompson.

That distinction could prove significant for the Lakers as they continue searching for another starting-caliber forward after spending much of the offseason pursuing Jonathan Kuminga.

Washington Isn’t Untouchable

Stein made clear that Washington is not off limits.

Instead, he believes Dallas will continue listening to inquiries involving the veteran forward.

“If you want to discuss a Daniel Gafford trade or a Klay Thompson trade,” Stein said, “and in mid-June, I was told with P.J. Washington as well, I have to believe they will field all that interest.”

The only Mavericks player Stein identified as unavailable is Kyrie Irving, noting Dallas has repeatedly told rival teams he is not on the market.

Outside of 2025 No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, Irving is the only player Stein said the Mavericks have explicitly refused to discuss.

That leaves Washington in a different category.

Dallas appears willing to entertain calls, even if moving him is not the organization’s preferred outcome.

Dončić’s Relationship With Washington Still Stands Out

When asked whether the Lakers could pivot to Washington if they are unable to land Kuminga, Stein said he needed to do more reporting.

Before he could elaborate, Fischer offered one notable observation.

“We do know that Luka likes P.J. Washington,” Fischer said.

Stein quickly expanded on that thought.

“The best P.J. Washington has ever played was at Luka’s side.”

The comments carry added significance given the pair’s history together.

After Washington arrived from the Charlotte Hornets at the 2024 trade deadline, he quickly developed into one of Dončić’s most trusted frontcourt partners, helping the Mavericks reach the 2024 NBA Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Washington averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds during that postseason run while providing the floor spacing, rebounding and defensive versatility that complemented Dončić’s offensive brilliance.

It’s easy to understand why the Lakers would see value in recreating that partnership.

Lakers May Lack the Assets

The challenge, however, extends beyond Dallas’ willingness to listen.

It also comes down to price.

Stein revealed the Mavericks sought a first-round pick for Gafford before the February trade deadline, though no team ultimately met that asking price.

If Dallas valued Gafford at that level, it naturally raises the question of what the Mavericks would demand for Washington—a younger starting forward they appear even less inclined to move.

That presents another obstacle for Los Angeles.

After reshaping the roster this offseason, the Lakers’ remaining draft capital is limited to a 2032 first-round pick swap and three second-round picks.

Compared to other teams capable of putting multiple first-round picks on the table, Los Angeles has relatively little flexibility.

Washington, meanwhile, is entering the first season of a four-year, $88.8 million extension after averaging 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in 56 games last season.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha recently argued Washington would be a better long-term fit than Kuminga because he is already an established two-way starter entering his prime.

The fit alongside Dončić remains obvious.

The latest reporting suggests the larger question is whether the Lakers possess enough assets to convince Dallas to part with one of the few players who isn’t untouchable—but whom the Mavericks still appear to value highly.