Lakers Expected to Keep $48 Million Forward After Failed Trade Attempts

The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite the offseason. They landed some of their targets and missed others, but all in all, at this stage they have a roster that looks different from one that closed last season.

They had major moves like the addition of Walker Kessler, along with depth additions like Matisse Thybulle. They didn’t partake in any other major swing, but that was the direction of the front office. The plan was to surround Luka Doncic with the best possible pieces.

Only time will tell if their plan was the right move. According to California Post’s Khobi Price, the next question for the Lakers is how to piece together a strong starting team.

“With the Lakers unlikely to make a significant move before training camp starts at the end of September, the answer to the question of who will be the fifth starter alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and (presumably) Quentin Grimes is probably already on the roster,” Price wrote.

Only Doncic and Reaves remain as the starting players from last season. A few others like Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt have survived the overhaul, at least for now. The upcoming season may provide an opportunity for some of those stars to step up.

Lakers Stance On Jarred Vanderbilt Seems Clear

After the Lakers missed out on Kuminga, Price put together a list of players who are most likely to see increased roles as a result of the free agent forward signing with Minnesota. Vanderbilt made that list, suggesting that the Lakers will hang on to the defensive-minded forward (for now). Vanderbilt, 27, would remain in Los Angeles unless there is a new development, which is quite surprising considering the fact that he was reportedly high on the Lakers’ moving list this offseason.

The Lakers made a series of moves that would have included Vanderbilt including a pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga. However, Kuminga took a two-year deal to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves. L.A. had reportedly wanted a sign-and-trade for the small forward but it never materialized.

Vanderbilt has two years left of the Lakers contract and his salary for the upcoming season sits at roughly $12.4 million. He has a player option for his final year, which indicates that the forward would most likely see out the remainder of his deal in L.A.

Whether he earns a more consistent or starting role is an uncertainty. Vanderbilt arrived in Los Angeles from the Utah Jazz in 2023 and has always been a depth piece. He played his most games for the Lakers last season even though he started only three games.

“The ninth-year forward wasn’t a consistent part of the rotation when the Lakers were healthy last season,” Price wrote. “But he still played 65 regular games in 2025-26, and was on the court for seven of the 10 playoff games.”

Vanderbilt’s contract is the reason he kept coming up in trade talks. The 27-year-old was reportedly also in talks involving a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Kuminga. Despite being a modest deal, it still occupies a decent cap space. But with Kuminga no longer an option, there is no imminent need to trade Vanderbilt.

How New Look Lakers Could Turn Out

Kessler was arguably the Lakers’ biggest need this offseason. The glaring frontcourt issue warranted a starting center which they got and also added a veteran depth in Kevon Looney.

The wing was another spot that needed fixing especially with the likes of LeBron James and Rui Hachimura gone. The links with Kuminga were viable but didn’t work out. That’s not entirely shutting the door on later additions but he was reportedly a top target.

The current set up offers the likes of LaRavia and Vanderbilt a shot at a starting role or a more impactful bench role with higher minutes than usual. This is of course if they remain before the new season tips off.