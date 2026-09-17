Lakers Get Exciting 22-Year-Old Option to Join Luka Doncic as Final Starter

Most Los Angeles Lakers fans would agree that the biggest question surrounding the team is who will be the fifth starter.

The Lakers revamped their roster this offseason through a seismic sign-and-trade and a number of free-agent signings. Although there is plenty to like about the potential impact these newcomers could have next season, a starting power forward has still not been determined. The good thing is that the Lakers aren’t short on options.

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, L.A. could choose a fifth starter from as many as six options.

“I believe there are four starting locks: Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes. I think they need someone who can defend multiple positions, including some of the bigger wings and forwards, someone who can complement Luka and Walker Kessler on the defensive glass … I could make a case for as many as six players: Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt, Adou Thiero and Matisse Thybulle.”

The Lakers Have a Clear Preference

The final starting job was supposed to be handed to that guy who joined the Minnesota Timberwolves. (We won’t mention his name.) Now that he chose the enemy, the Lakers are likely left with having to look internally for an answer at power forward.

Buha detailed why he believes LaRavia, who was signed last offseason, and Williams, who was signed to a one-year deal in July, stand out as the top two options for the Lakers to choose from. But Buha revealed that the Lakers have a preference.

“I think the Lakers would love if Thiero ends up winning this competition, but to me, he is still a little too raw offensively,” Buha expressed.

Most Lakers fans would agree. Thiero, 22, put together many highlight reel-worthy plays during summer league. Lakers Nation loves his youthful energy, athleticism and sheer high-motor. He has the intangibles of a rising star, but as Buha noted, perhaps isn’t quite at that level yet to warrant strong consideration for a starting role.

But if Thiero impresses early on next season, the Lakers perhaps wouldn’t hesitate to promote their young star.

What About Mamu?

Thiero is the exciting option that everyone has high hopes for, but many Lakers fans are even higher on veteran swingman Sandro Maumkelashvili, who was signed to a generous contract this offseason.

Although Mamukelashvilil has the tools to thrive as a starter, Buha would advise the Lakers to keep the 27-year-old to a bench role due to his defensive limitations.

“Mamu is the biggest name and making the most money here, but I have real defensive concerns with a Luka-Mamu-Kessler frontline,” Buha said. “I don’t think you have enough speed, or quickness, or athleticism, and you don’t have a defender there to match up with the big scoring wings.”

Buha ultimately concluded that while he sees LaRavia as the most likely to earn the starting nod, there is one player who clearly has the most upside as the starting power forward.

“Ziaire Williams undeniably has the higher ceiling as someone who has grown a high-volume 3-point shooter,” Buha said, “and I think you can make a strong case for him, especially with the recent news that he bulked up to 215 pounds.”

The Lakers may not decide their starting power forward until after preseason. It will be interesting to watch how this situation continues to unfold.