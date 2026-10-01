Lakers Quietly Reveal 1st-Round Bust’s Fate Ahead of Final Roster Cut Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers are set for training camp, with the preseason and regular season on the horizon. Some questions remain unanswered like the future of some players. Dalton Knecht, for one, has been hanging in the balance ever since that unsuccessful deadline trade to the Charlotte Hornets.

Knecht, like many others, is unsure whether he will have a role in L.A. when the season rolls around. If that near trade was an indicator, then the fact the Lakers have brought in multiple stars in his position sums it up.

According to Lakers analyst Jovan Buha, the silence in the organization on Knecht during the offseason and media day says a lot.

“Dalton Knecht is a name that has not come up yet from JJ Redick,” Buha said (h/t Luke Adams of HoopsRumors). “JJ just discussed Bronny James and Jaden Hardy helping run the offense during the regular season when Luka (Doncic) and Austin (Reaves) are staggered offensively. Every roster player has been mentioned except for Dalton. There has been no talk about his potential role in the rotation. Could mean nothing, but I think that is notable.”

Knecht has been one of the heavily speculated names to be moved this offseason. However, there hasn’t been any suitable package that could fit him.

Analyst Suggests Strong Chances Lakers Cut Ties With Dalton Knecht

The Lakers have a roster spot to trim as they are currently over the league limit. Knecht, James and Hardy are speculated to be front of any potential move if there is an opportunity for that. If there isn’t then, being cut from the roster is a possibility.

Redick laid out some of the plans for the season, and both James and Hardy were mentioned as potentially playing some part. Knecht wasn’t and while the head coach can’t say all his plans, that one could be significant.

Knecht is not an expensive player to have on the roster and will not be difficult to trade if the Lakers fancy the idea of not expecting something seriously meaningful in return. If they don’t see any trade option, then he could well be on the chopping block before the regular season opening tip-off.

Hope for Knecht in L.A. is Slim

Knecht played 78 games in his rookie season, which shows that he can be a solid player to have in the depth. However, the Lakers’ wing position is saturated at this point following additions like Quentin Grimes, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and rookie Cameron Carr.

Knecht is down that pecking order and even the deep rotation minutes may not be meaningful anymore. Knecht doesn’t bring something different from the available pieces that could earn him minutes in the rotation. Thybulle will have minutes because he was brought in for defense. Williams is versatile, and Carr will have rookie opportunities.

Knecht’s stint in L.A. may be in its last leg after two seasons. He could have been in Charlotte by now if Mark Williams’ health status was on point. The Hornets are the kind of franchise that could help Knecht get a more consistent playing opportunity.