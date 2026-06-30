Lakers Reignite Pursuit of Former Lottery Pick After LeBron Departure

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ interest in Jonathan Kuminga didn’t begin with LeBron James‘ departure.

It may finally have the opportunity to become reality.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on SportsCenter that Kuminga is among the free agents the Lakers are expected to pursue after James informed the franchise he would continue his career elsewhere, creating nearly $50 million in salary-cap flexibility.

For a front office now fully committed to building around Luka Dončić, Kuminga’s blend of youth, athleticism and two-way upside has once again placed him squarely on Los Angeles’ radar.

Jonathan Kuminga Among Free Agent Targets

James’ decision to leave dramatically reshaped the Lakers’ offseason plans.

According to Charania, Los Angeles had been preparing multiple roster-building scenarios while awaiting James’ decision. Now that the uncertainty has been removed, the front office is expected to aggressively explore both free agency and the trade market.

“You think about in free agency whether they want to pursue restricted free agents like Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, whether there are other free-agent forwards like Jonathan Kuminga, Tobias Harris, to name a couple,” Charania said. “They will have interest in players like that.”

Charania added that the Lakers will have nearly $50 million in salary-cap flexibility, giving president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka significant room to reshape the roster around Dončić.

Lakers Have Been Monitoring Kuminga for Months

The reported interest is hardly new.

In January, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that the Lakers had already explored acquiring Kuminga before he was ultimately traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Atlanta Hawks.

“The purple-and-gold’s known preference at this deadline is to acquire a true 3-and-D wing with size,” Fischer wrote in The Stein Line at the time. “The Lakers, according to sources, did call Golden State about Kuminga during the sides’ summer standoff in restricted free agency.”

Fischer added that Los Angeles never stopped tracking the former No. 7 overall pick.

“I’m told that the Lakers have likewise continued to monitor Kuminga’s situation while casting a wide net.”

With Kuminga now unexpectedly available, that long-standing interest appears positioned to come full circle.

Former Warriors Lottery Pick Unexpectedly Became Available

The Lakers’ renewed pursuit comes just one day after Kuminga unexpectedly hit the open market.

On Monday, Charania reported that the Hawks declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season, making the 23-year-old unrestricted.

Rather than guaranteeing him one of the NBA’s richest one-year salaries, Atlanta opted to preserve long-term financial flexibility while leaving open the possibility of negotiating a new multiyear contract.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the move also allows the Hawks to access the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception while remaining comfortably below the luxury tax and first apron.

Athletic Wing Fits Lakers’ New Timeline

Kuminga would represent more than just another veteran addition.

At 23, he aligns with the Lakers’ effort to build a sustainable contender around the 27-year-old Dončić while still possessing considerable upside.

After arriving in Atlanta, Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 36 regular-season games before raising his level during the playoffs, averaging 12.6 points and showcasing the athleticism and defensive versatility that made him a lottery pick in 2021.

Consistency has remained the biggest question throughout his five NBA seasons.

His physical tools, however, have never been in doubt.

Now, after months of quietly monitoring his situation, the Lakers may finally have their best opportunity to land one of the NBA’s most intriguing young forwards as they begin life after LeBron James.