Lakers Follow Up Quentin Grimes Deal With Former Lottery Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their aggressive offseason overhaul Wednesday, adding another proven backcourt piece to complement their new core.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, free agent guard Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Lakers, giving Los Angeles another experienced scorer after already landing Quentin Grimes earlier in free agency.

The signing is the latest move in the Lakers’ post-LeBron James rebuild, as the franchise continues constructing a roster around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Lakers Add Two-Way Guard Depth

Sexton arrives after another productive offensive season.

The 27-year-old averaged 15.4 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 40.1% from three-point range last season, splitting time between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

While Doncic and Reaves are expected to anchor the starting backcourt, Sexton projects as an instant-offense option capable of thriving in a sixth-man role.

His value extends beyond scoring.

Known for his relentless motor and competitiveness, Sexton has earned a reputation as a pesky on-ball defender, giving head coach JJ Redick another guard capable of applying pressure at the point of attack while providing secondary playmaking and shot creation.

His defensive intensity also complements Grimes, whose arrival gives Los Angeles another physical perimeter defender.

Another Piece Around Doncic

Sexton’s signing comes shortly after the Lakers agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract with Grimes, one of the league’s rising two-way players.

Los Angeles also transformed its frontcourt by acquiring Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz before signing Sandro Mamukelashvili to a four-year, $52 million contract.

Rather than chasing another superstar following James’ departure, general manager Rob Pelinka has focused on building a deeper, younger and more balanced roster around Doncic and Reaves.

Lakers Address One of NBA’s Weakest Benches

Sexton’s arrival directly targets one of Los Angeles’ biggest shortcomings from last season.

The Lakers averaged just 29.3 bench points per game, ranking 29th in the NBA, leaving the second unit heavily reliant on the starting backcourt whenever Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves rested.

Sexton immediately upgrades that weakness.

The former lottery pick averaged 15.4 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 40.1% from three-point range last season, and his career scoring average sits at 18.3 points per game.

Beyond his offensive production, Sexton has earned a reputation as a relentless competitor and pesky on-ball defender, giving head coach JJ Redick another guard capable of pressuring opposing ball handlers while injecting energy into the second unit.

Whether he anchors the bench or closes games alongside Doncic and Reaves, Sexton gives the Lakers a proven scorer who can help stabilize a reserve group that struggled to generate offense consistently last season.

Lakers Continue Aggressive Offseason

Pelinka has wasted little time reshaping the roster since James informed the franchise he would not return.

The additions address nearly every major weakness Los Angeles identified from last season.

Walker Kessler upgrades the interior defense and rebounding after the Lakers ranked 27th in the NBA in rebounds (41.0 per game).

Sandro Mamukelashvili adds frontcourt versatility and floor spacing.

Quentin Grimes strengthens the wing rotation with two-way play.

Collin Sexton bolsters a bench that ranked 29th in scoring (29.3 points per game).

Rather than replacing LeBron James with another superstar, the Lakers have rebuilt the roster by systematically addressing the weaknesses that prevented them from becoming a true championship contender.