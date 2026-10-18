Lakers Former No. 2 Pick Gets Blunt After Becoming China’s Highest-Paid Star

After 11 NBA seasons, former Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell took his talents to China to play for the Shanghai Sharks.

Russell, 30, was released by the Memphis Grizzlies in late September following an offseason trade from the Washington Wizards. Russell appeared in just 26 games last season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Now in China, Russell is looking for a lot more than just a fresh start. He put together a rather impressive international debut earlier this month. Feeling the momentum after spending over a decade in the NBA, Russell has set a clear but bold goal.

Former Lakers Star Ready to Make Waves in China

Russell made headlines in October after recording 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists — a near triple-double! — in his first game for the Sharks, who signed Russell to the richest contract in the Chinese Basketball Association, according to BasketNews. While he may have just one game under his belt, Russell expressed that he wants to have a massive impact on the sport in China.

“For me, I think what Stephon Marbury did was something that I really want to try to inspire, to be and if not even better, you know, and treat people right on the way, you know, and I think that’ll leave my legacy behind in a way that I could never even imagine,” said Russell, the second pick in the NBA 2015 Draft.

“I thought it was just make it get paid to do it. And now I see it’s bigger and it’s more inspiring to the next group. You know, there’s basketball everywhere. There’s opportunity everywhere. You just got to open your eyes and be willing to take what you want. I’m trying to be the biggest ever, bro. Still got a lot of game left in the tank.”

Russell Setting the Bar High

Going from a top draft pick and long-time NBA starting point to an elite career in China would be quite the story for Russell.

While some fans have joked about Russell’s decision to leave the NBA and sign with the Sharks, an often-memed team on social media, the former NBA star seems satisfied with his decision.

“Had to thank god for makin me different, had to pay a lil extra cause they make em different,” Russell wrote in one X post.

“I love China,” he wrote in another, punctuating his message with the country’s flag.

Russell had multiple stints with the Lakers. After the franchise selected him with its top pick in the 2015 draft, Russell had a solid, though slightly underwhelming, first two seasons before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

In his second season with the Nets, Russell earned his lone All-Star appearance while lifting the team to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and a trip to the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, who featured Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.

Russell returned to the Lakers in 2023 ahead of the midseason trade deadline and played a vital role in helping L.A. reach the conference finals that year.

The Lakers traded Russell back to the Nets in December 2024.