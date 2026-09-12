Lakers 6’6″ Forward Hit With Brutal News as Team Now Expected ‘To Move On’

This summer has been packed with uncertainties over a number of Los Angeles Lakers players; among them is Dalton Knecht, who has witnessed the roster revamp from last season.

For now, Knecht remains in L.A., and he could be at the start of the upcoming season unless the Lakers decide on him. The franchise needs to trade some pieces or move some in a very short list.

According to Lake Show Life’s Tyler Watts, Knecht could be the one who makes way for the Lakers’ roster trim.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have 16 players on guaranteed contracts and Dalton Knecht has a chance to prove he shouldn’t be cut during training camp,” Watts wrote. “The 2024 first-round draft pick has been in trade rumors this summer, but the front office hasn’t been able to find a deal”

Knecht is entering his third year in the league, and it hasn’t seemed like the Lakers are too keen on keeping him any further.

Lakers Expected to Move on from Knecht

With training camp approaching, Knecht can only hope his future is finalized in quick time. He is not on the smallest salary; in fact, his deal is worth more than some of the Lakers’ offseason additions. It makes him valuable to warrant a cut, in the sense of occupying the cap.

“The Lakers must get down to 15 players by opening night. Knecht is the most likely player to be cut, which only adds pressure to perform during training camp,” Watts added.

Fit-wise, Knecht’s game may not be suited in this new look Lakers set up. He doesn’t have enough offensive output or defensive coverage that the Lakers need for Luka Doncic.

To gain reasonable minutes would be tough for Knecht, who is already a deep rotational player. There is also Bronny James and recently added guard Jaden Hardy. These two players are on low salaries and could be candidates for being cut.

Knecht would have to prove a lot this upcoming season because after Year 3, his “developing” tag would be no more and it would be a sense of cooking.

Still a Trade Chip, Still a Hole at Forward

Knecht has been speculated with a move away from Los Angeles this summer. He could have moved two trade deadlines ago to the Charlotte Hornets, but the deal fell through.

Given his modest salary, attaching him to packages seems like the most obvious route for Knecht. It ensures that the Lakers acquire a piece for one of their deep depth stars.

“Cutting Knecht limits L.A.’s financial flexibility,” Watts wrote. “The Lakers would love to find a trade, but that hasn’t happened this offseason. They need a starting-level power forward and would love to include Knecht in the deal that acquires one. It is still possible, but the regular season opener is just over one month away.”

The Lakers may still make a play for an addition or two this offseason. They had chased Jonathan Kuminga but never got to him. However, there are other opportunities to explore … but it would most likely require a trade.

The Lakers don’t have an abundance of assets but have pieces like Knecht who can act as a salary filler for tight capped franchises.