Lakers Lose Another Key Free Agency Priority After LeBron Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for perimeter shooting took another hit Tuesday.

Just hours after veteran guard Marcus Smart opted out of his player option and LeBron James decided not to return, the Lakers also lost one of their top returning targets when Luke Kennard agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Phoenix Suns, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. The deal includes a player option for the second season.

The move forces the Lakers to continue reshaping their backcourt after key losses while accelerating their pursuit of other free-agent wings.

Lakers Lose Another Priority

Kennard had emerged as one of the Lakers’ offseason priorities after becoming an important part of the rotation following his trade-deadline arrival.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Los Angeles hoped to retain both Smart and Kennard as it built around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Instead, both veterans are now headed elsewhere.

Kennard’s departure comes after the Lakers were hamstrung financially because they did not hold his Bird rights, making it difficult to compete with outside offers.

Phoenix ultimately capitalized, adding one of the NBA’s premier long-range shooters to its revamped roster.

Kennard Thrived in Los Angeles

Although he spent only part of the season with the Lakers, Kennard quickly established himself as one of the team’s most reliable floor spacers.

In 32 regular-season games, the veteran guard averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting an outstanding 44.8% from three-point range.

His role expanded dramatically during the playoffs as injuries sidelined Doncic and Reaves for much of the postseason.

Kennard responded by averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 10 playoff games while knocking down 47.4% of his 3-point attempts, helping the Lakers reach the Western Conference semifinals.

His shooting made him an ideal complementary piece alongside Doncic, whose playmaking consistently creates open perimeter looks.

Lakers Turn Attention to Quentin Grimes

With Kennard now off the market, the Lakers appear increasingly likely to pivot toward other wing options.

Earlier Tuesday, league insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that Philadelphia 76ers free agent Quentin Grimes has emerged as one of Los Angeles’ top free-agent targets.

Grimes has drawn significant interest after averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season while establishing himself as a versatile two-way guard capable of defending multiple positions and spacing the floor.

Unlike Kennard, Grimes offers a blend of perimeter shooting, athleticism and defensive versatility that fits the Lakers’ long-term vision around Doncic and Reaves.

The Lakers have also been linked to several frontcourt targets, including Walker Kessler and Sandro Mamukelashvili, as president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka continues reshaping the roster following James’ exit.

Free Agency Priorities Continue to Evolve

Losing both James and Kennard and potentially Smart leaves Los Angeles with more work to do as free agency continues.

The Lakers entered the offseason hoping to surround Doncic with experienced veterans who could defend, shoot and thrive without dominating the ball.

Kennard checked many of those boxes.

Now, after watching one of the league’s most accurate shooters sign with a Pacific Division rival, Los Angeles must pivot once again.

The next chapter of the Lakers’ offseason may hinge on whether they can successfully land Grimes—or another impact wing—to replace the production that walked out the door Tuesday.