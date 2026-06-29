Lakers Have Major Free Agent Meeting Planned With Jalen Duren

Growing rumors of All-Star center Jalen Duren potentially leaving the Detroit Pistons has led to the Los Angeles Lakers getting involved. Today’s reports indicated that Duren’s camp was looking at the Sacramento Kings as a sign and trade partner since Sacramento is willing to pay him more than Detroit. A new story emerged minutes later about the Lakers getting prepared to call Duren once free agency fully starts on Tuesday evening.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the following Duren news:

“Strong mutual interest (is growing) between Jalen Duren and the Kings, their Tuesday meeting, and the looming question of whether Detroit might consider a swap for Domantas Sabonis. More intel on Jalen Duren coming in: League sources tell The Athletic. Duren now has a call with the Lakers scheduled for tomorrow. Another sign-and-trade scenario emerges…”

The Lakers have entered the equation by at least wanting to have a phone meeting to discuss Duren’s future plans and whether he can fit into the team. Los Angeles already re-signed Austin Reaves before he hit the free agent market, but they still have a lot of cap space. Figuring out LeBron James’ future and adding a better center are the team’s biggest concerns once free agent fully kicks off.

Lakers Should Be Considered Serious Threats

One could easily look at this news and think the Lakers are being careful to talk to a major free agent at the position they most need help in. However, they should be considered a viable threat after recent news has changed a few things for their offseason plans.

LeBron is reportedly looking at other teams and is mentally ready to leave the Lakers if it does happen this summer. Franchise superstar Luka Doncic informed the franchise that a high-profile center is the biggest need, as they try to build an ideal roster around him.

Duren had a terrible postseason, but he remains the best center on the free agent market by a wide margin. The Lakers would get a young center who rebounds and defends at a high level. Duren’s offensive concerns would be less pivotal on a team with two elite guard scorers.

Sacramento Kings May Hurt Lakers Chances

The other half of the report from Amick confirmed that Sacramento has strong interest in Duren. Following a failed season, the Kings are hoping to rebuild around rookie Darius Acuff and would love to add Duren to help that new timeline.

Veterans like DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Domantas Sabonis will all be on the trade block this summer. Sabonis stands out as the best name to enter a sign and trade with the Pistons since Detroit is still looking to contend in the Eastern Conference with or without Duren.

The Lakers don’t have anything to realistically offer in a sign and trade to outmatch Sabonis. Pistons management could even sell Sabonis as an upgrade to Duren since he’s a multi-time All-Star who can contribute more offensively. The Lakers would likely need a third team or to make this a salary dump trade if Detroit eyes a free agent they want to spend on.