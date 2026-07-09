Lakers Get High Marks for Post-LeBron Frontcourt Overhaul

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t simply tweak their roster after LeBron James‘ departure.

They tore down nearly their entire frontcourt and built a new one around Luka Dončić.

Gone are James, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes—four players who logged significant frontcourt minutes during the Lakers’ run to the Western Conference semifinals last season.

In their place, Los Angeles acquired Walker Kessler in a blockbuster trade, signed versatile forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney in free agency, then traded Ayton to the Washington Wizards after completing its offseason makeover.

For ESPN senior NBA writer Brian Windhorst, the aggressive overhaul deserves praise.

“For a team that made the second round, that’s really unheard of,” Windhorst said Wednesday on The Sedano & Kap Morning Show. “Getting rid of almost your entire starting lineup. So it’s a full-on makeover.”

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Lakers Find Value in Mamukelashvili

While Walker Kessler became the headline acquisition, Windhorst believes one of the Lakers’ best offseason values may have come in free agency.

“I like the value that they got Mamukelashvili on,” Windhorst said. “A lot of people in the league I’ve talked to like that contract and like that value as a Rui replacement.”

Mamukelashvili signed a four-year, $52 million contract after emerging as one of free agency’s more intriguing stretch forwards, giving the Lakers another frontcourt player capable of spacing the floor alongside Dončić.

Windhorst cautioned, however, against making a direct financial comparison between Mamukelashvili and Hachimura.

Hachimura ultimately left the Lakers to sign a two-year, $28 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, but Windhorst believes circumstances in free agency often change a player’s market.

“I’m not sure he would have signed for $14 million with the Lakers,” Windhorst said.

To illustrate his point, Windhorst pointed to veteran forward Tobias Harris, who had previously been linked to the Lakers before leaving the Detroit Pistons for a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

“Tobias Harris signed for $16 million with the Spurs,” Windhorst said. “I’m not sure he would have stayed in Detroit for $6 million. Sometimes players will switch teams and take less money as opposed to staying and taking less money.”

Even with that context, Windhorst believes the Lakers landed one of free agency’s better bargains.

“If you look at what they got Mamu for, that’s good value,” he said.

Kessler Trade Worth the Price?

The centerpiece of the Lakers’ offseason remained Kessler.

Los Angeles acquired the 7-foot-2 center from the Utah Jazz in exchange for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, along with first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030. Kessler then agreed to a four-year, $130 million extension that includes a player option in the final season and a full trade kicker.

While some questioned the draft capital surrendered, Windhorst distinguished the acquisition cost and the contract itself.

“I also don’t think they overpaid in terms of money for Walker Kessler,” he said. “The contract is maybe a hair high, but I don’t dislike the salary.”

Windhorst acknowledged the Lakers paid a premium in draft assets.

“The price on the picks was steep,” he said.

Even so, he believes the move addresses one of Los Angeles’ biggest roster needs.

“I think Kessler can be a guy who unlocks a ton of stuff,” Windhorst said. “There were very few players in the market that fit that.”

Lakers Earn Strong Reviews

The Lakers also signed Kevon Looney to replace Hayes after the veteran center agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract elsewhere in free agency.

Taken together, the additions of Kessler, Mamukelashvili and Looney represent one of the NBA’s most dramatic frontcourt transformations this offseason as Los Angeles builds around Dončić entering the 2026-27 campaign.

For Windhorst, the overhaul was bold—but justified.

“I think those moves are sound, good, smart moves,” he said. “I’m gonna give those moves high marks.”