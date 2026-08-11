Report: Lakers Named Frontrunner to Land 23-Year-Old Star With Luka Doncic

Raise your hand if you have heard (or read) the Los Angeles Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga in the same sentence. (You’d need a head count from the rafters.)

With the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers also considered suitors for the Atlanta Hawks free agent, the Lakers have competition. But the Lakers have the most need for the position Kuminga plays, too.

According to The Athletic, Kuminga hasn’t cooled his salary expectations despite weeks of dangling in free agency.

“Kuminga is seeking a salary much closer to what he would have earned had the Hawks picked up his option, in the neighborhood of $20 million to $23 million,” the report stated.

Lakers Still Hungry for to Land Jonathan Kuminga Next to Luka Doncic

That’s right, Lakers fans. Your team is still trying to land Nikola Jok — sorry, Kuminga.

“The Lakers are sitting there still as the hungriest suitor but also knowing at this point there is not necessarily a reason to throttle forward and blow out the rest of your assets and trying to get him every last dollar he wants,” said ESPN reporter Anthony Slater.

Meanwhile, the Hawks don’t have the same motivation to move Kuminga in a sign-and-trade like they did earlier in the offseason.

“It seems to me Atlanta’s fine being like business is done for the summer, wipe our hands for the summer,” Slater said. “Now if they are incentivized with a pick, an asset, like obviously they are not gonna not pick up the phone. It creates an environment where there’s not a level of desperation or even motivation on the Atlanta side on a sign-and-trade, which suppresses his market.”

The Lakers like Kuminga … mostly because they need a Kuminga. They are still looking for a starting-caliber wing to slot alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. But in terms of the Lakers and Kuminga coming to terms on a deal, don’t count on it.

“No tangible progress toward a deal between the Lakers and Kuminga has been made over the last couple of weeks, a source told The Post,” reported team insider Khobi Price.” … There’s no guarantee Kuminga will join the Lakers even though the sides have been linked for nearly a month. That is why the Lakers must have backup options.”

Should L.A. Back Out of Kuminga Sweepstakes?

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that Kuminga and the Lakers shared mutual interest. But after the Cavs entered the mix for the free agent star, it was revealed that Kuminga’s connection to Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson could steer him toward Cleveland.

“Kuminga has a relationship with Atkinson from when the coach was an assistant under Steve Kerr at Golden State. While both sides confirmed interest, it is unclear which avenue the Cavs might take to acquire Kuminga if they decide on that path.”

The Lakers still have business to handle this summer. They haven’t closed the door on landing Kuminga and could look to add a backup center behind the newly-acquired Walker Kessler.

“The Lakers remain interested in Jonathan Kuminga, the unrestricted free agent forward whose free agency has stalled out over the last few weeks,” Price reported. “Kuminga would address the Lakers’ last big need, which is a wing/forward who could be a credible starter. They could also add another big man to back up Kessler.”