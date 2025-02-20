Lakers Get Good News On Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has agreed to continue developing his skills in the G League, per his agent Rich Paul. The move comes as good news for the Lakers as James, who is on a proper NBA contract, has the right to refusal and can continue warming the bench for the Purple & Gold if he so chooses.

In an interview with the “Gil’s Arena” podcast, Paul explained why Bronny James is excited to continue with the South Bay Lakers. Paul also agreed with NBA legend Kenyon Martin’s take that James needs more reps in the G League.

“In the G League. Absolutely,” Paul said of Bronny’s immediate future. “…You just got to allow yourself to continue to put yourself in a position to where the next opportunity is given and Bronny’s foundation of who he is as a human being is going to continue to allow that.”

Bronny James Benefiting From Garbage Time?

Paul further argued that Lakers head coach JJ Redick had done a good job of giving Bronny NBA minutes at the end of games, often described as garbage time.

“There’s no such thing as garbage time,” Paul stressed. “When you are at the end of a bench on an NBA team, and you get those minutes, and you produce in those minutes, whether you’re up 30 or down 30, all you want is the validation from your teammates in the locker room. You feel good about that.”

Bronny scored a career-high nine points from just eight minutes against the Utah Jazz on February 12, the Lakers’ last game before the All-Star break. Bronny also continued his streak of making shots from deep after making his career-first three against the Clippers on February 4. Paul believes Bronny gained confidence just by watching a three enter the rim, even if it happened in a loss, in garbage time.

Lakers Pleased With Bronny James

The players, coaches and officials within the Lakers have been impressed with Bronny’s work ethic and willingness to develop his skills.

“I think where I see on-court progress is his decision-making with the basketball, the on-ball decisions both as a scorer and a playmaker,” Redick said of Bronny on December 19, via Lakers Nation. “We’re continuing to see the flashes of what we’re really excited about.

“I think what we’ve kind of stressed with him throughout the summer, preseason and early in the season is getting himself into elite shape so he can be a high-level impact player on the defensive end. And then he has the heel injury and has to lose some of that momentum. [But] we’re excited about what he’s done over the last two games and looking forward to see what he does in the lineup.”

Redick also urged his rookie to not be afraid to make mistakes and learn from the same.

“He’s got to get to the point where it’s OK to fail,” Redick said of Bronny. “I think he has a real reservation to fail. I think once he develops that, he’s gonna take off, like literally take off.”

“He will do anything he’s asked to do,” Redick continued. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. It’s just really part of player development, not just the physical skills and the physical development, but it’s the mental development as well.”