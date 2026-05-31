Lakers Get Good News on $87 Million Perfect Luka Doncic Fit After OKC Loss

It is now seven years since a defending NBA champion made it back to the finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the latest victims after Saturday’s Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.

That loss brings more than heartbreak as it ended their sustained contention, and the financial fallout could reshape their roster.

According to Lakeshowlife Tyler Watts, the Thunder may look to trade some pieces after not making it back to the finals.

“With the Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams extensions kicking in, OKC is projected to be $28 million over the second apron next season,” Watts wrote. “The Thunder might have run it back if they were going for a 3-peat, but their Game 7 defeat means changes are coming.”

For the Los Angeles Lakers, this development opens a timely opportunity to pursue center Isaiah Hartenstein. This can address their interior problem and their longstanding need for size and rebounding.

Hartenstein’s Path to a Lakers Deal

Hartenstein is on a three-year deal he signed in 2024 and he has a player option for the 2026-27 season. It means that he is eligible for an extension but it also means an increase in cap space, which the Thunder are trying to shed.

“Hartenstein has a $28.5 million team option for next season. OKC will only decline it if they can work out a longer-term deal at a lesser annual salary,” Watts wrote. “The more likely avenue is accepting it and looking to trade I-Hart. This would get the Thunder some additional draft capital, and the Lakers have the cap space to make it happen.”

If the Thunder declines his option, it outright saves them immediate money but risks losing a productive big man who contributed meaningfully in the playoffs. It seems more likely that OKC picks up the option and explores trades and that is where the Lakers come in.

The Thunder are not desperate for assets, they own two first-round picks in the upcoming drafts. Sam Presti’s goal will be to work out how to attain cap flexibility as they currently have 15 players under contract.

Moving Hartenstein doesn’t necessarily mean that the Thunder are giving up contention. They just cannot afford to go over the luxury tax.

The Lakers could make a move for Hartenstein through salary matching. They can also entice OKC with outgoing contracts from players like Rui Hachimura or a combination of role players.

Lakers’ Need for Interior Presence Makes Hartenstein a Prime Target

Los Angeles has lacked true big men who can defend and rebound. Hartenstein fits that profile and can slot in well alongside Luka Doncic, who has shown he can work with such players in the past.

Hartenstein does not give the numbers like DeAndre Ayton, but what Ayton lacks in interior dominance, the OKC star brings it. He is a key part of a defensively solid Thunder unit.

Hartenstein brings championship experience and that is exactly what the Lakers are looking for. Ayton for what it’s worth doesn’t check a lot of boxes that can take the Lakers from being decent to contenders.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office will still look at other interior options, however, if a chance arises that the Thunder are willing to listen to offers for Hartenstein, a shot may be worth it.