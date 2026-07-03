Lakers Receive Good News on Rui Hachimura After Rival Suitor Strikes Out

There has been plenty of buzz coming out of Los Angeles in recent days. The Lakers have responded promptly after being informed of LeBron James’ decision to leave the franchise after eight seasons.

The Lakers rattled off a series of same-day moves that suddenly transformed the complexion of the roster around superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

But before all the moves came a major wave of concern for Lakers nation. In addition to James, the franchise lost Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart — two vital pieces for the team during last season’s playoffs — in free agency. While that happened, the Lakers faced the growing danger of losing sharpshooting forward Rui Hachimura to the rival San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers Still Holding Out Hope as Rui Hachimura Hangs Around

Hachimura, whom the Lakers acquired ahead of the trade deadline during the 2022-23 season, seemed all but destined to join the Spurs in free agency. But according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, San Antonio is no longer a landing spot for the 28-year-old star.

“Although the San Antonio Spurs were brought up as a potential suitor for Hachimura earlier this offseason,” Siegel wrote, “he wasn’t viewed as a realistic option for the franchise, sources said. While the organization did speak with Hachimura’s representation, the Spurs were targeting experience and veteran leadership on a short-term contract rather than a long-term commitment. That is why Tobias Harris was the Spurs’ top target, and they didn’t have much interest in Hachimura.”

While the Spurs exiting the free agency sweepstakes doesn’t mean the Lakers will retain Hachimura, it at least removes a previously strong suitor from the equation.

After all, the last thing L.A. would’ve wanted was for Hachimura to depart for the rising Spurs, who are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance just one season after tallying a regular season win total in the 30s.

Keeping Hachimura Would Be a Massive Victory for L.A.

If the Lakers manage to hang on to Hachimura, it would deserve some sort of downtown celebration. Hachimura is by no means a superstar or even remotely close to it, but his on-court rapport with Doncic proved to be one of the glowing aspects of the Lakers’ 2025-26 season.

Hachimura just knows how to make the winning plays. He can spot up and shoot it — the man has the highest playoff 3-point percentage, for crying out loud! — and make plays off the dribble. And defensively, he is as sound as any on-ball defender the Lakers can trot out on the court.

Last season, Hachimura cashed 44.3% of his 3-pointers, ranking among the highest in the NBA, to go along with his steady output of 11.5 points per game. If the Lakers can bring him back, expect his scoring average to increase, especially with James off to a new team.

Hachimura may not be attracting James-level attention on the free agency market, but he’ll noticeably improve any team that lands him.

The Lakers might want to do everything in their power to bring him back for Year 3 of Doncic.