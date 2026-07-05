Los Angeles Lakers Get Great News On Walker Kessler Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have received some criticism for trading two future first round draft picks and paying big money to center Walker Kessler. Many feel the Lakers overpaid in both money and draft compensation to land a center that appeased Luka Doncic. One reason for unhappiness over this move is that it removes the team’s last trade assets and spent most of their cap space.

However, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst shared the following quote from an executive revealing that other teams would have done the same:

“There’s several teams who wanted Kessler for a few years, and if it had been a truly open market, other teams might’ve been willing to make a similar [trade] offer. But I’d be worried about doing a big deal with the Ainge’s [Jazz front office leaders Danny and Austin Ainge] just on principle.”

The quote showed that other teams viewed Kessler as a top future center and would have taken the chance on him. Today’s NBA sees paint defenders becoming extremely valuable to warrant overpaying a big man. Kessler will be expected to play a massive role in the Lakers’ defense since he must protect any mistakes made by weaker defenders Doncic and Austin Reaves if their defenders get past them.

Why This Is Good News For Lakers

Lakers fans questioning this move can rest a little easier knowing that other teams around the league also have confidence in Kessler. A terrible Lakers mistake from over a decade ago saw them overpaying former Cleveland Cavaliers center Timofey Mozgov, but it looked worse since no other teams were willing to spend on him.

This scenario at least confirms that Kessler would have gone elsewhere at a similar price if the Lakers didn’t make the move to acquire him. Another positive sign is that Kessler holds solid trade value around the league in case the Lakers need to make a move.

The new core failing to contend over the next season or two could see Kessler and/or Reaves on the trade block. Other teams will have interest in both players if the Lakers need to make more moves down the line to further appease Doncic.

Walker Kessler Must Improve For Deal To Work

There is still a lot of pressure on Kessler to prove that he can be a top three player on an NBA Championship contender. The entire career of Kessler has taken place for the rebuilding Utah Jazz, and he only played five games last season to add some health concerns.

Kessler must both prove he’s an elite defensive center and take steps forward offensively to team with Doncic and Reaves. Three-point shooting has been one source of improvement for Kessler each season, but he will be relied upon even more next season.

The Lakers used most of their cap space to go “all in” on Kessler as their center of the future to sacrifice names like Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, and Marcus Smart. Kessler must prove he’s worth the time and money invested in him to win over Lakers fans in his new NBA home.