Lakers Get More Bad News as Luka Dončić’s Closest Coach Draws Rival Interest

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason questions may not be limited to their roster.

Assistant coach Greg St. Jean — a key offensive voice on JJ Redick’s staff and a longtime collaborator of Luka Dončić — is drawing interest in the Portland Trail Blazers’ head coaching search, according to Portland-based Trail Blazers insider Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report.

Highkin reported that St. Jean is “at least getting a look,” a notable development following the Lakers’ season-ending Game 4 playoff loss.

Some good info on the Blazers coaching search in here. One more name I have to add that I haven’t seen reported anywhere but have heard is at least getting a look is Lakers assistant Greg St. Jean. https://t.co/jIL31HuiOG — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 7, 2026

Greg St. Jean Emerges in Trail Blazers Coaching Search

St. Jean’s inclusion in Portland’s early coaching pool reflects his rising profile across the league.

While he has yet to hold a head coaching role, his experience across multiple organizations — including the Sacramento Kings, Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns — has positioned him as one of the NBA’s more respected young offensive minds.

For the Lakers, the timing is significant.

St. Jean has become a central figure within Redick’s coaching structure, particularly in offensive planning and late-game execution.

Luka Dončić Relationship Drives Greg St. Jean Buzz

Much of St. Jean’s growing reputation is tied to his work with Dončić.

During his time on Jason Kidd’s staff in Dallas, St. Jean helped shape an offense built around the All-NBA guard. He later joined Slovenia’s national team staff and traveled with Dončić during the country’s EuroBasket campaign last offseason.

That continuity — across both NBA and international play — has helped establish St. Jean as a trusted presence within Dončić’s basketball circle.

Teams searching for a modern, offense-oriented head coach have increasingly valued that background.

Lakers Assistant Credited for Key Offensive Execution

St. Jean’s influence has carried into his current role in Los Angeles.

He was credited by Redick for designing a late-game play that led to a game-winning basket in a regular-season victory over the Orlando Magic. The sequence used LeBron James as a decoy to shift defensive attention and create space for an open perimeter shot.

Moments like that have elevated St. Jean’s profile both inside the organization and around the league.

JJ Redick Faces Potential Staff Decision

For Redick, now entering his third season as Lakers head coach, the potential loss would come at a critical point.

Continuity on the coaching staff has been a focus as the Lakers look to build on their system, and St. Jean has functioned as one of the team’s primary offensive assistants.

Replacing that role would require adjustment for a staff still developing cohesion.

LeBron James, Austin Reaves Situations Linger

The coaching question surfaces alongside broader offseason uncertainty.

LeBron James said after the Lakers’ elimination that he has not decided whether he will return for a 24th NBA season.

“With my future, I don’t know. Honestly,” James said. “I don’t know what the future holds for me.”

Austin Reaves is also set to enter free agency, where he is expected to draw significant interest.

Lakers Offseason Outlook Extends Beyond Roster

St. Jean’s candidacy in Portland may not ultimately result in a hire.

But his emergence highlights a wider concern for the Lakers: maintaining continuity may prove challenging not only with their roster but within their coaching staff as well.

For a team looking to regroup after an early playoff exit, that stability could be as important as any move made this summer.