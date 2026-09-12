Report: Lakers Pursue Trade of ‘Highly Touted’ 1st RD Pick in Major New Move

Eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers as the clock ticks toward the 2026-27 NBA season. The Lakers have needs, decisions to make and not a lot of time.

Former first round pick Dalton Knecht has been a frequently mentioned name in Lakers speculation lately. With L.A. above the roster limit and speculated to be interested in making a trade to help address a couple of roster holes, Knecht, who is coming off a disappointing season, could be used in a deal that could help the Lakers kill two birds with one stone.

The Lakers could execute a deal that sends out more players than it brings in, a two-for-one or three-for-two trade, for example, and in doing so, Knecht surely figures to be among the players included.

Lakers Aiming to Trade Two Players Ahead of New Season

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported this week that the Lakers are seeking to trade Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt before the start of the 2026-27 season. As Valentina Martinez of the California Post noted, one of the two will be a lot more difficult to trade.

“Vanderbilt has two years remaining on his $48 million contract, which makes trading or waiving the forward more difficult for the Lakers,” Martinez wrote. “Knecht is entering his third year in the league and is still on his rookie deal.”

Martinez reported that Knecht’s recent struggles may be the reason why the Lakers are looking to pull the plug on the former first round pick just two years after selecting him with the 17th overall pick. Knecht could be a contributing piece to a deal that brings a star wing to Los Angeles.

“The 25-year-old has failed to be a reliable or relevant piece for the Lakers, though, since the Hornets trade was rescinded,” Martinez wrote of Knecht. “Knecht had received less playing time because of the lack of production, which is likely why the Lakers are shopping their once highly touted first-round pick. The Lakers missed out on Jonathan Kuminga, who would have given the squad a versatile wing defender. LA still has a hole on the roster, but the Lakers evidently still are looking to address their biggest need before the start of the season.”

Knecht May Get Cut if L.A. is Unable to Hammer Out a Trade

Then there’s the other option for Knecht.

It is hard to imagine the Lakers having trouble moving Knecht if they aggressively pursue a trade; Knecht is young and has demonstrated enough promising flashes to receive a fresh start elsewhere.

Lakers analyst Trevor Lane recently mentioned that Knecht is a prime candidate to be waived sometime before late October unless he makes an immediate impression during preseason. Lane even concluded that “the Lakers roster has moved on without him.”

The Lakers have a clear roster crunch on their hands and multiple players they’ll look to develop over the next few years. With Bronny James, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero all ages 22 or younger, the 25-year-old Knecht does appear to be the odd man out if L.A. decides to cut someone and call it an offseason.