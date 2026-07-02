Lakers Insider Hints at Bronny James Trade After LeBron Chooses New Team

The Los Angeles Lakers made all sorts of headlines after LeBron James informed the franchise he is moving on.

Los Angeles went on a flurry of moves in efforts to surround superstar point guard Luka Doncic with the pieces needed to contend for a championship. With the departure of James, who spent the last eight seasons with the Lakers following a second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, many are wondering if L.A. may make a move involving James’ son, Bronny James.

Bronny, 21, just wrapped up his second season, where he looked more poised and confident than he did as a rookie. Now the question is: Will Bronny get to shine outside of the LeBron spotlight, or will he follow his father to another team?

Lakers Insider Speculates Bronny James Move Following Four-Time MVP’s Exit

According to Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, the franchise could make a move involving Bronny following LeBron’s next decision.

“There isn’t much left to do for now,” McMenamin wrote, referring to the several free agency moves L.A. made, “other than the possible (Rui) Hachimura move. Once LeBron makes his decision on his next team, there could be a subsequent move made with Bronny.”

What’s interesting about Bronny’s situation is the timing of LeBron informing the Lakers he isn’t going to return. The day before the LeBron news broke, Bronny’s Lakers contract was guaranteed, meaning he is a part of the team’s roster unless traded.

The guarantee also gives the Lakers flexibility. They no longer have to make a decision on whether Bronny belongs on the roster; instead, they can decide whether keeping him or using him as part of a larger move best serves the franchise’s new direction.

That direction, of course, no longer revolves around LeBron. It revolves around No. 77. Every personnel decision the Lakers make from this point forward will be measured by one question: will it make Doncic happy ? (In other words, does it improve Doncic’s chances of competing for another championship?)

Why a Bronny James Trade Suddenly Makes Sense for L.A.

For two years, the Lakers had every reason to keep Bronny. Drafting him helped convince LeBron to remain in Los Angeles, and the father-son storyline became one of the coolest moments in NBA history.

With LeBron gone, Bronny is no longer tethered to the franchise by sentiment. He simply becomes another young player on a roster the Lakers could use to continue building around Doncic.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Bronny is on the trade block. It simply means the circumstances surrounding his future are dramatically different than they were only weeks ago.

If another opportunity presents itself that helps the Lakers strengthen their roster, Bronny may no longer be viewed as “untouchable.”

For Bronny, it will be exciting to see how he performs if he receives the opportunity to play outside of his father’s shadow. What he encountered in his first two seasons, many would argue, were simply unrealistic expectations. (He was one of the last picks of the NBA Draft, for crying out loud!)

The dad teaching moments were probably fun here and there. Now, it may be time to go at it on his own.