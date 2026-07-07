Lakers Get Major Insider Message on DeMar DeRozan Following New Report

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has been eventful, to say the least. From LeBron James’ sudden departure to a series of same-day free agent signings, the 2026-27 Lakers will look a lot different than last season.

The Lakers are coming off a season that is hard to put into words. L.A. won 53 games and finished with the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, but ill-timed injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves derailed any playoff hopes. But the Lakers won’t get to find out how prolific last season’s team could have been because many players from then are no longer on the roster.

Is the Lakers front office done making moves? It seemed so after the massive sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler — a deal that mortgaged virtually all of the Lakers’ future draft capital — and a flurry of free agent signings. Until another big name suddenly hit the open market. Many are wondering if the franchise will now go after former All-Star wingman DeMar DeRozan.

Lakers Not Expected to Pursue DeMar DeRozan Unless…

According to ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin, the Lakers aren’t believed to be a suitor for DeRozan, who was waived by the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

But as Kings insider Matt George notes, DeRozan, a California native, could be interested in the Lakers.

“Of course, we’ve always heard LA ties, right?” George said. “He is from LA, from Compton, very much a Los Angeles guy. So, we’ve always talked about the possibility of DeMar going home.

Although the Lakers are a well-established free agent destination, George believes the cross-town rival Clippers possess a better chance of acquiring DeRozan if he desires to play in Los Angeles. Considering each team’s cap situation, it makes sense that the Clippers would be better equipped to sign DeRozan.

“Whether it’s the LA Clippers or the LA Lakers, it seems like the Clippers would be the more likely out of the two.”

Should L.A. Consider a Move?

DeRozan, the soon-to-be 37-year-old, is still going strong after 17 NBA seasons. Although he is no longer Toronto Raptors DeRozan or even Chicago Bulls DeRozan, the six-time All-Star forward averaged over 18 points per game while shooting a tick under 50% from the floor last season. Especially if he is signed to a minimum deal, DeRozan could be an enormously valuable addition to a title-contending team.

The Lakers would fit that billing. Firmly in the Luka Doncic era, L.A. doesn’t have any time to waste. The title window is open.

After losing James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard in a one week span, L.A. is light at the wing position. It isn’t far-fetched to think that DeRozan, if signed, could immediately be inserted into the Lakers’ starting lineup.

For now, other teams are receiving more consideration in the DeRozan sweepstakes, including the Raptors — with whom DeRozan spent the first nine seasons of his career — and the Miami Heat.

The Lakers getting involved in the race for DeRozan could make things plenty more interesting.