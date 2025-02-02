Lakers Insider Proposes Bold Austin Reaves Move After Luka Doncic Trade

JJ Redick has some work to do. The Los Angeles Lakers swapped Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Feb. 1. As such, the rookie head coach must now figure out how to get the best out of two dominant ball-handlers.

According to Lakers insider Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, the Lakers could look to move Austin Reaves to the second unit. Bringing Reaves off the bench would ensure the Lakers always had two creative forces on the floor.

“One potential tweak to the rotation could be moving Reaves to the bench to man the second unit and stagger his minutes with Doncic so as to maintain consistent offensive creativity but not at the cost of how they’d defend together,” Irwin wrote. Even despite trading Christie, the Lakers still have enough wings to protect both Reaves and Doncic in lineups.”

Reaves has been one of the Lakers’ best players this season. He stepped into a tertiary role following the decision to send D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 29. Reaves is averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists over 42 games. He’s shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.1% from deep.

Lakers Had Concerns Over Anthony Davis

The Lakers reportedly decided to part with Davis due to concerns over his ability to become an undisputed leader in the eventual post-LeBron James era.

“Let’s go back to that key word for a moment: alpha. While Davis had no shortage of fans within the Lakers’ walls, there was also a strong sense that he wasn’t “1-A” material,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Feb. 2. “League sources say there were concerns about his durability and availability and a belief that he could never truly be counted on as a top option in the future.”

Davis has struggled for health and consistency since helping the Lakers secure the 2020 championship. He is also at the tail-end of his prime and will turn 32 on March 11. Acquiring a 25-year-old Doncic, who is already a superstar, was likely a no-brainer for the front office.

LeBron Expected to Remain With Lakers

Despite trading away his running mate, LeBron is expected to remain with the Lakers beyond the Feb. 6 trade deadline. He can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer due to a player option on his contract.

“League sources inform me that LeBron James intends to remain a member of the Los Angeles Lakers past the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Haynes said via X. “So, even though the Lakers were able to pull off one of the biggest trades in recent history…LeBron James plans to remain with the Lakers…I was told the Lakers were very appreciative of the professionalism displayed by Klutch Points CEO Rich Paul and LeBron James. They felt like those two made this process a seamless process.”